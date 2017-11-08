We now know what Apple’s next original TV series is going to be

Apple’s plans in the TV space are finally starting to take shape. After releasing a pair of forgettable series that failed to gain any type of traction — Planet of the Apps and a Carpool Karaoke spinoff — Apple last month finally stepped up to the plate and inked a multi-million dollar deal to revive the 80s sci-fi adventure series Amazing Stories. Incidentally, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg — two seasoned TV executives that Apple brought on board earlier this year — reportedly have a $1 billion budget to be used for developing and acquiring original content. In short, Amazing Stories is just the beginning of Apple’s assault on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Apple’s next major series will be a series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The show will reportedly center on a morning TV talk show though it remains unclear if it will be a comedy or a drama.

Sources describe the pricetag on the show as comparable to other premium fare with big stars attached. As for how racy it will be, that’s still to be determined as there are no scripts for the drama yet. The show is described as an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.

While there’s no indication as to when the show will debut, Apple was confident enough in the production to pick up two seasons (20 episodes) of the yet-to-titled program. And for any TV geeks out there, you may remember that Witherspoon and Aniston previously shared the screen on a pair of Friends episodes back in the day.

As for other potential TV shows that Apple may release in the future, a profile on Drake from earlier today revealed that the music star has a green light to create any type of program he wants under the Apple umbrella.