November has arrived, and it brought a chill with it in many regions of the country. The wind is blowing, the leaves are falling, and it’s the perfect weather to curl up in bed under a warm blanket. You know what helps make weather like this less painful? The slew of great new content scheduled to premiere on Netflix during the month of November.

Netflix always adds dozens of new third-party titles to its catalog each month, but the most hotly anticipated new releases are often Netflix originals. The big news last month was Stranger Things season 2, and millions of people likely binged following the season’s release. Netflix isn’t slowing down in November, however, with 32 new movies, specials, and full seasons of shows set to debut over the course of the next month. We’ve already laid them all out for you but now that November is here, it’s the perfect time for a refresher.

Available November 2nd



Available November 3rd

Available November 7th

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

– Project Mc²: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 10th

Available November 14th

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 17th

Available November 21st

Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 22nd

Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 23rd

Available November 24th

Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 28th

Now that you know about all the new Netflix originals premiering in November, check out the complete list of additions including third-party studio content right here.