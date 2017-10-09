This exploding smartphone is why you don’t use sketchy unofficial batteries

One of the biggest tech stories of last year, and one which Samsung would just as soon like to forget about, involved the now-discontinued Galaxy Note 7. Shortly after the Note 7 went on sale, reports that the device was prone to spontaneously catching fire, and in some instances exploding, began to sprout up all across the globe. Eventually, Samsung was forced to discontinue the Note 7, resulting in an arguably unprecedented tech PR crisis that, by some estimates, cost the company well over $3 billion in revenue.

Samsung has since recovered from the Note 7 saga, but alas, stories of Samsung smartphones exploding just can’t seem to stay out of the news. Recently, a video captured a Galaxy S Duos exploding while nestled in a man’s front pocket. Out of nowhere, the phone begins emiting sparks before completely catching on fire. Before long, the man removed his shirt and the fire was put out.

“There was a strong sensation of heat and I felt something start to shake,” said the man whose phone went awry. “Before I knew what was happening there was fire and I panicked. I took off my shirt as quickly as I could.”

Video of the harrowing incident can be seen below.

Now before you go off and start eyeing your Samsung smartphone with suspicion, there are two important things to note. For starters, and as a point of interest, the smartphone depicted in the video above is more than four years old. Second, and far more significant, a subsequent investigation into the explosion revealed that the man had installed a third-party battery from a supplier not approved by Samsung.

In a statement on the matter provided to CNET, Samsung said: “From a thorough investigation, we have found that the battery used in the device was not manufactured by Samsung or a company authorised by Samsung. We sincerely wish for our customer’s swift recovery, and strongly recommend all our consumers to use Samsung’s genuine or approved batteries that have been specifically designed for use in Samsung products.”

The man involved in the incident fortunately only received minor burns.