Save over $100 on a range extender that adds 10,000 sq ft of coverage to your home Wi-Fi

Maren Estrada
February 19th, 2018 at 1:53 PM

Do you have spotty Wi-Fi at home? Do you have pesky dead zones that you just can’t seem to eliminate? One option is getting a mesh wireless system, and this is our favorite one by far. Not everyone wants to spend that much money though, which is why it’s so great that you can get a killer range extender like the TP-Link RE590T Desktop Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ Touchscreen Interface at such a low price on Amazon. This puppy adds up to 10,000 sq ft of lightning-fast Wi-Fi AC to your existing network, making it the easiest way possible to more than double the range of your current Wi-Fi router.

  • Set up and adjust your Wi-Fi settings using the intuitive touchscreen
  • Expand and improve your Wi-Fi range up to 10,000 square feet with High-Powered 700mW amplifiers
  • Simultaneous gaming and 4K HD streaming with dual band speeds up to 1900Mbps
  • Provides fast, reliable connections to multiple users with 1GHz dual-core processor
  • Connects smart TVs and game consoles directly to Wi-Fi using Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Find the best spot to set up with the Smart Signal Indicator
  • Works with any wireless router or access point
  • Industry-leading 2-year warranty and 24/7 technical support

