Samsung announced a stunning 110-inch MicroLED TV that is available for preorder in Korea, with global distribution to start in Q1 2021.

The 110-inch TV will cost 170 million won in Korea, or around $156,000.

The bezel-less TV features much better image quality than traditional LED displays. The screen can be split into four separate 55-inch TVs, each capable of streaming video from a different source.

Remember Samsung’s surprising MicroLED TV dubbed “The Wall” that Samsung launched in 2018? It’s a modular TV system that can be customized for any wall in your living room, and it’s all based on MicroLED display technology. The screen is made up of very small LEDs that turn on and off independently. That eliminates the need for a backlight and allows Samsung to offer an even better picture quality than traditional LED TVs without going for the more expensive OLED solution.

Samsung has fine-tuned its MicroLED manufacturing technology, and it’s ready to offer additional MicroLED designs. It’s all starting with the brand new 110-inch model seen in the image above that’s already available for preorder, but only in Korea. A global launch should follow in the first quarter of 2021.

This is the sort of big TV announcement you’d expect from Samsung at CES in early January, but the novel coronavirus has practically made that sort of in-person tech gathering impossible.

Samsung did not say how much the 110-inch MicroLED TV costs, but TVs this large are expensive before adding the new screen technology to them. But ZDNet reports that the TV will cost 170 million won in Korea, or around $156,000.

Samsung says it has improved the manufacturing process of MicroLED displays by “developing cutting-edge surface mount technology” and a new production process from its semiconductor business. These innovations will allow it to mass-produce even smaller MicroLED TVs in the future.

The 110-inch TV features micrometer-sized LED lights that are “self-illuminating” or “producing light and color from its own pixel structures.” In practice, the TV will deliver better blacks, brightness, and contrast ratio than traditional LED TVs, with Samsung saying that the device supports 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut. Because they’re not organic, the MicroLEDs have a longer life, and the TV can last for 100,000 hours of use, or more than a decade.

The 110-inch TV features 8 million pixels, supports 4K resolution, and has no bezels. The screen-to-body ratio is 99.99%, as the black matrix and bezel have been completely removed from the display. The Micro AI Processor supports 4K HDR content and lets you split the screen into four 55-inch TVs that can use independent inputs to stream four different programs, whatever they might be. Users can connect multiple external devices and run a combination of apps, console games, and TV streams at once.

The sound is equally impressive, at least on paper. Samsung says the TV features an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1 sound without external speakers. The TV also supports Object Tracking Sound Pro, which follows the action on the screen, and projects the sound to match it.