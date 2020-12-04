If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We saw some sensational Sonos speaker deals this year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, including $100 off the incredible Sonos Move and Sonos Beam soundbar.

Those sales and all the other Sonos deals disappeared once Cyber Monday wrapped up, but now Sonos is back with two surprise discounts at Amazon.

Prices start at just $139 for the Sonos One SL, and the Sonos One with Alexa is only $20 more.

Sonos makes the best wireless home speaker systems on the market. Period. HomePods are nice and there are plenty of other options out there as well, but nothing even approaches Sonos with it comes to offering the total package. From sound quality and design to features and integration, Sonos checks all the boxes. The company also offers the widest range of wireless speaker models, so you have choices with Sonos that you simply can’t find anywhere else.

Of course, the best comes at a cost, and Sonos speakers can be quite expensive. That’s why they’re so popular during big sales events, and we saw some fantastic deals during Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020.

Some of the great sales we saw over the past week include $100 off the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar and the amazing Sonos Move for $299, an all-time low price. Seriously, no portable speaker should sound this good! Those deals and the rest of the sales we saw were all terrific, but now they’re gone and every Sonos speaker went back to its full retail price once Cyber Monday was over.

Now, however, two surprise deals have popped up at Amazon!

The entry-level Sonos One SL is down to $139 right now at Amazon, making it the most affordable Sonos speaker you can get. The Sonos One is the same thing with the addition of hands-free Alexa support, and it’s down to $159 for a limited time.

There’s no telling when these surprise sales will end, so hurry or you’ll miss out.

Sonos One SL – $139

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more.

For every room – The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo sound with two – Pair with Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds

Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – Black List Price:$179.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$40.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos One – $159

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2, and more.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free.

Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

