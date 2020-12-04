A recall of a popular Dollar Tree candle cites an increased risk of fire and burns.

The candles, which were sold for several months at Dollar Tree stores, can produce high flames and actually shatter the glass container they are sold in.

If you have one of these candles in your home, return it to the store for a refund.

As winter descends on the United States we’re all tempted to get into seasonal habits that bring us comfort during the colder months. Lighting candles is one of those traditions. There’s just something about a lit candle that brings a sense of calm to a room, but a new recall notice by the Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests that one popular type of candle is more dangerous than it should be.

The recall, which affects a specific type of Sure Scents 2-1 candle suggests that there’s something not-quite-right about the candle material itself. The recall warns of high flames and even the potential for the glass candle holder itself to shatter, causing fire danger and the potential for serious burns.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Lab tests show these masks work better than 3M N95s — now they're $2.12 each at Amazon! Price:$42.49 ($2.12 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The recall, which affects Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles, was issued on December 2nd. The official recall reason is: “The candles’ high flames can ignire the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.”

The candles are sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores and are apparently quite popular. The company estimates that roughly 142,740 of the candles were sold, which is a whole lot of potentially dangerous candles in peoples’ homes. If you happen to have one of these candles you are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to your local Dollar Tree store for a full refund of the purchase price.

Thus far, the company has received two complaints regarding the candles. In both reports, the flame was intense enough to break the glass that the candle is sold in. However, the good news is that no injuries or damage to homes have been reported. That being said, a candle that can shatter and potentially spread fire in a home is an extremely serious thing and if you have one of these candles, don’t assume that it’s safe even if you’ve used it previously without issue.

The recall states that the candles were sold in Dollar Tree stores from July 2020 through September 2020. That’s long enough ago that many people that own the candles may have forgotten about them, or have recently taken them out to use during the holidays. This could increase the risk of a bad outcome, so if you’re a Dollar Tree shopper it would pay to make sure you didn’t make a $1 impulse buy several months ago and have one of these candles sitting in a drawer or cabinet somewhere. Better to be safe than sorry!