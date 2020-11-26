Hundreds of wireless charging gadgets including travel chargers and Qi wireless chargers are being recalled due to fire hazards.

The devices were sold through an employee rewards program, and at least four incidents of overheating have been received.

One report indicated home fire damage totaling $6,000.

Wireless chargers and portable power banks used to be pretty fancy. When those kinds of products first hit the scene in their respective lives they were expensive and, most of the time, came from reputable brands. It didn’t take long for copycat manufacturers to spring into action, of course, and now you can get phone charging gadgets from literally hundreds of companies you’ve never heard of.

One of those companies — Shenzhen Huani Electronics Co. Ltd., of China — is now being blamed for shoddy charging gear that has caused at least four separate incidents of fire. The devices, which include a 3-in-1 Qi wireless charger, a travel wall charger, and a 6700 mAh power bank, were imported by Concap Sporswear LLC of New Jersey and were distributed by Towsleys, a Wisconsin-based company, through an employee rewards program.

The various charging gadgets apparently have some fatal flaw that can cause them to overheat and cause fires. Thus far, four reports of this overheating have been tallied, and two of them resulted in actual home fires. One of the fires resulted in at least $6,000 worth of property damage, according to the official recall bulletin by the Consumer Product Safety Division, but there have been no injuries linked to these incidents.

This recall involves the 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, 6700 mAh power banks and travel wall chargers distributed to employees through a corporate redemption program. The white square power bank includes a two-pronged section that plugs into the wall and 3 USB type plugs on the other side. The product is also capable of wireless charging. An Acuity heart logo is printed on the front of the charger/power banks.

The gadgets were distributed as part of an employee corporate redemption program. You know, where you earn “points” that you can cash in for various things. Many banks and larger companies have these kinds of programs as a way to incentivize various activities, and according to the recall bulletin, these devices were fairly popular. The company estimates that roughly 1,500 of the various chargers were purchased through the redemption program, and if they have the potential to spark fires, that’s a serious problem.

If you happen to have one of these charging accessories you’re advised to stop using it immediately and contact Towsleys (via the contact info on the recall page) for a replacement that hopefully won’t burn your house down. You’ll then be instructed on how to dispose of the recalled devices.