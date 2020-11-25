Twelve family members who attended a birthday party at home were infected with the novel coronavirus after a single person in the group exposed everyone to the virus. In total, 15 family members got COVID-19.

The Aragonez family explained that they have adhered to public health directives since the start of the pandemic and avoided the infection until the family event.

They recorded a video to inform others of what can happen at events like these. “Please don’t be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines,” one of them said.

Public health experts worry that the Thanksgiving holiday will fuel another surge in cases, as a record number of people are traveling to be with their families.

Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that the Thanksgiving holiday could fuel another massive coronavirus surge, as a record number of people are traveling to be with their families this week, ignoring CDC recommendations. Then, the Christmas holiday could spark more outbreaks, as some people might continue to meet their friends and family at a time when the virus is surging across the US. The pathogen is incredibly infectious, and under the right conditions, it can infect anyone in a family, possibly endangering more people’s lives.

The story of the Aragonez family from Texas is just the kind of warning that many should be aware of before the holiday season. No less than 15 family members tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a family event where they all let their guards down. The Aragonez respected all of the relevant health guidelines throughout the year to avoid infection, but all it took was one indoor gathering for an outbreak to occur.

Enriqueta Aragonez, 57, is the only family member who developed complications after the infection. She developed pneumonia and was coughing blood, requiring hospitalization. She and her family members recorded a video message to share their story with others, urging people not to be like them.

12 of the 15 people who eventually got COVID-19 met at a small birthday celebration earlier this month. Nobody wore a mask while indoors, and everyone ended up being infected. Three other people who did not attend the party also contracted COVID-19.

“Of course we regret getting together, but we all have in mind that this could be a lesson for all of us,” Enriqueta’s daughter Alexa told The Washington Post. “One moment of carelessness has cost us a month of peace, has cost us sleep, has cost us laughs, has cost us a lot of money.”

At the start of the pandemic, the Aragonez had all agreed to avoid gatherings with people outside of the family. They avoided church service, bars, and worked from home as much as possible. They also cut their family gatherings to once-per-month instead of weekly and moved events outdoors where they could socially distance.

The plan was actually not to gather indoors, but as family members arrived, they all congregated in the living room, where they did not wear face masks. “It really was: ‘Hey, I’m coming in,’ and everyone started talking,” Alexa Aragonez told The Post. “They naturally gravitated to the living room. … It was not like we were, ‘Let’s all hang out inside.’ We fell back into our old habits.”

The next day, one of the cousins texted the group that she wasn’t feeling well. Within five days, all 12 relatives who attended the gathering were infected, including four children and a pregnant woman. “Everyone. It did not miss a single one,” Aragonez said. “Everyone who went to the event tested positive.”

Aragonez works for the city of Arlington’s communications department and thought her story could educate others. “Please don’t be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines,” she says at the end of the video.

A few precautionary measures could help prevent similar at-home transmission during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Quarantining before family get-togethers combined with COVID-19 testing and avoiding crowded transportations methods like planes and trains can help reduce the risks. Observing health measures, like face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, is also required. Wearing face masks when indoors with other people is also an option families should consider. The frequent ventilation of homes can also help dissipate aerosols that might contain the virus. But the problem with all these preventive measures is they can’t offer a 100% guarantee that nobody will be infected. As the Aragonze story proves, all it takes is one person to expose everyone to the virus.