If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is now just over two weeks away, but Amazon already has a ton of early Black Friday deals that are already available right now.

You can find them all in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub, but we wanted to showcase a few in particular that are so good, we’re having trouble believing they’re real.

Here, we’ll show the 5 best early Black Friday deals we could find in Amazon’s big sale — as well as a few bonus deals!

With just over two weeks to go until Black Friday 2020, the deals are really starting to heat up. So many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping bottlenecks. We’re really not used to seeing this many deep discounts so far ahead of Black Friday, but we’re also definitely not complaining. We’re also not used to seeing personal protective equipment showcased prominently among the early Black Friday deals out there, but we suppose this is what life is like during a pandemic.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks (on sale right now at the lowest price ever!) and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are by far the hottest items because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and certified by NIOSH. They’re also deeply discounted right now and so is Purell hand sanitizer, which is pretty shocking. Sleek black KN95 face masks are big-sellers as well right now at just $1.40 each, and tons of people are stocking up on Clorox wipes, even at inflated prices. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Needless to say, there are plenty of deals on nonessentials, too. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, Apple’s AirPods Pro just dropped to $194 at Amazon. That’s no typo… they’re even cheaper than they were on Prime Day 2020! That’s a $55 discount and it’s completely unprecedented. AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted as well, and you can check out both of those deals right here.

Another big early Black Friday sale at Amazon slashes up to $702 off huge Sony and Samsung 4K smart TVs, so you’ll definitely want to check those out. Prime Day 2020’s best-selling wireless headphones are on sale for $27.99 and you can also get a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $99.99 if you pick up a Certified Refurbished model that’s guaranteed to look and work like new. Then, on top of all that, you can get the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $29.98… or for FREE if you take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion detailed on the product page!

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out — like a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for just $29!

Apple AirPods Pro – $194 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$194.00 You Save:$55.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $99.99 (reg. $250)

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… List Price:$159.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart TV sale

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$999.99 Price:$698.00 You Save:$301.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener – $29.98 (reg. $40)

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$11.59 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Wireless Headphones – $27.99 (reg. $40)

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$29.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$2.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BONUS DEALS

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… Price:$29.99 ($7.50 each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos One SL Two Room Set with Free $30 Amazon Gift Card - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker Price:$358.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.00 You Save:$10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.