Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 7)

There’s always an inevitable drop-off after the first week of the month when it comes to new arrivals on Netflix, as the streaming giant likes to deliver most of its best licensed content earlier. But when it comes to original content, there’s typically something new and worthwhile on the service every week, and that’s certainly the case this week.
In addition to four original Netflix films (including 22 July and Apostle), we’re getting brand new seasons of shows like Terrace House, Tarzan and Jane, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business. And for all the horror fans out there, the first season of The Haunting of Hill House arrives on Friday, October 12th (which really should have been October 13th, but we’ll let it slide). Unfortunately, Kubo and the Two Strings is leaving this week too, so watch it now!
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of October 7th, 2018:
Arrivals
Monday, October 8th
- Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, October 9th
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, October 10th
- 22 July— NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, October 11th
- Salt Fat Acid Heat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Friday, October 12th
- Apostle— NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil— NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher— NETFLIX FILM
Departures
Monday, October 8th
- 90210: Seasons 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Wednesday, October 10th
- Leap Year
Saturday, October 13th
- The Nut Job
In the meantime, you can always check the complete list of arriving content and departing content.