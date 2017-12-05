Netflix is working on a ‘choose your own adventure’ show for adults

As part of Netflix’s ongoing effort to keep our collective eyes glued to the screen, the streaming giant is putting together a ‘choose your own adventure’ show designed for adults, according to a report from Bloomberg. The move comes after Netflix experienced some surprising success with a pair of ‘choose your own adventure’ episodes that appeared on Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, two shows geared for kids.

While the genre of Netflix’s ‘choose your adventure’ show remains unclear, the larger takeaway here is that Netflix is more than willing to experiment with all sorts of programming choices in order to see what resonates most with viewers. And though there’s no guarantee that adults will take to interactive television with the same type of enthusiasm that kids apparently have, you’ve got to give Netflix credit for taking bold risks across a multitude of genres. In stark contrast, Apple’s own TV originals will reportedly be exceedingly family friendly.

It’s also worth pointing out that Netflix moves quickly. This pat July, Netflix director of product innovation Carla Engelbrecht Fisher told The Verge that it was too soon to state if adult-oriented interactive programming was on the horizon.

Following the release of Buddy Thunderstruck, Fisher explained: “We don’t have anything to announce on that front… The intention is to learn and see what our members like, and how they’re interacting with it.”

And with the interactive episode seemingly a big hit, Netflix is already busy working on what may very well be its next big thing or flop. But regardless of how it turns out, Netflix will continue to pump out content at an absolutely breakneck pace. Indeed, Netflix this past October told investors that it may may spend upwards of $8 billion on content in 2018.

“Our investment in Netflix originals is over a quarter of our total P&L content budget in 2017 and will continue to grow,” Netflix said not too long ago. “With $17 billion in content commitments over the next several years and a growing library of owned content ($2.5 billion net book value at the end of the quarter), we remain quite comfortable with our ability to please our members around the world. We’ll spend $7-8 billion on content (on a P&L basis) in 2018.”