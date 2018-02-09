$11 accessory will keep you from losing your $159 AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are already pretty expensive at $159, but things get much worse if you accidentally lose one. That’s right, you’ll need to pay $69 to have it replaced by Apple. Instead of risking it, there’s a low-cost solution that will ensure you never lose an AirPods. The VIMVIP AirPods Strap with Magnetic Clasp costs just $11 on Amazon, and it connects your AirPods to each other around the back of your neck. Connect the strap to your AirPods when you’re working out or commuting, and you’ll never have to worry about losing one again.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Magnetic Function: It is a newest upgraded version design for anti-lost your airpods – Magnetic Adsorption. Added magentic suction function inside the strap hole,it can adsored and fixed firmly at neck to againt sliding down when you do not use it, you will feel comfortable whatever you are doing sport,walking or sitting in car.

Skin Care: Adopted findest soft silica gel to make of, and it becomes more softer after machining by excellent hand painting technique and artistry.It is so soft that you don’t worry about skin irritation in Long-term wearing.

Tensile Resistance: Used high quality and flexible wire with a high tensile strength, not easy break. Superior design features enable a much longer service life than competitive Product.

Easy to Wear: With the advantages of beauty, lightness and rational design concepts, this apple airpods strap is very easy to use, you just put your airpods in the hole of this airpods strap and you can wear it firmly. Never lost your airpods.

What You Get: VIMVIP Magentic Apple AirPods Strap and our 12 months warranty and friendly service for you.

