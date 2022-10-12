Today’s deals: Free Amazon credit, new Prime Day deals, $89 AirPods, $18 Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today is day 2 of Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale, which gives Prime members access to Black Friday deals more than a month early. That’s great news, of course, but it also happens to be the last day of Amazon’s big sale.
Amazon’s hottest trending deals of Prime Day 2 are still available on Wednesday, for the most part. Some sales have already sold out, but the good news is that new ones popped up on Wednesday morning and we’ll show you all the best ones.
Visit our giant Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup for all the best offers available today. But if you want the Cliff’s Notes version instead, we’ve got you covered.
In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals of the day. We’ll also include some bargains that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. One example is Crutchfield’s weekly sale, which has some seriously impressive offers.
Today’s Top Deals
Highlights in today’s roundup include FREE Amazon credit with multiple gift card deals, Apple’s AirPods 2 for an all-time low of $89.99, the best laptop sale of 2022, $26 off AirPods Pro 2 (lowest price ever), a 32-inch smart TV for only $99.99, the MacBook Air for an all-time low of $799, an Apple iPad for just $269, the Apple Watch Series 8 at a new all-time low of $349, up to 50% off Fire TV Sticks, early Black Friday deals on 23andMe DNA test kits, a rare discount on Apple AirTag 4-packs, and more.
Last but not least, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include Sony headphones, household essentials, strategy games, and Target’s best deals of the day.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.
