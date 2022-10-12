Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale top trending deals – did you get them all?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has been everything we hoped for and more. Our readers have been taking advantage of so many amazing deals, from free money and Apple deals to deep discounts on best-sellers. Now, Amazon has announced all the top trending deals from day 1 of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Are you wondering if you found all the hottest deals from Amazon’s Prime-only sales event? We’ll show you what everyone’s buying right now.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Trending deals

Amazon on Wednesday announced all the top trending deals from Prime Early Access Sale day 1.

We can’t say we’re surprised by anything on Amazon’s list. It’s packed with many of the most popular products that are on sale with wonderfully deep discounts.

This big Amazon sale gives Prime members early access to Black Friday deals, after all. So all the top sellers each year on Black Friday have huge discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Here are some highlights:

Do you want to see all of the Prime Early Access Sale day 1 trends that Amazon sent to BGR in an email? Check them out below:

Some of the best-selling categories include Electronics, Home, Apparel, Toys, Health, and Personal Care

include Electronics, Home, Apparel, Toys, Health, and Personal Care Some of the best-selling devices are the Ring devices

are the Ring devices Some of the best-selling home items include iRobot Roomba, Shark Vacuums, and Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

include iRobot Roomba, Shark Vacuums, and Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Some of the best-selling items in electronics include Apple MacBook Air, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple 10.2 inch iPad, Victus by HP Gaming Laptop, and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones

include Apple MacBook Air, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple 10.2 inch iPad, Victus by HP Gaming Laptop, and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones Some of the best-selling items in beauty include Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush

include Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush Some of the best-selling items in toys include LOL Surprise OMG Remix Super Surprise, PicassoTiles, Vtech and LeapFrog toys, Squishmallows Plushes, LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set

include LOL Surprise OMG Remix Super Surprise, PicassoTiles, Vtech and LeapFrog toys, Squishmallows Plushes, LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set Some of our top-selling deals came from brands such as Apple, Laneige, Shark, HP, Vtech and Leapfrog, Vital Proteins

such as Apple, Laneige, Shark, HP, Vtech and Leapfrog, Vital Proteins Some of the best-selling items from Amazon’s Top 100ish List include iRobot Vacuum, Shark Hair Dryers, Vacuums, and Air Purifiers, Beats by Dre headphones, Laneige products, Peloton Bike and Accessories, Vitamix Blenders, Under Armour

include iRobot Vacuum, Shark Hair Dryers, Vacuums, and Air Purifiers, Beats by Dre headphones, Laneige products, Peloton Bike and Accessories, Vitamix Blenders, Under Armour Some of the best holiday décor items sold include snowflake décor, string lights, artificial trees, and ornaments

sold include snowflake décor, string lights, artificial trees, and ornaments Some of the top Halloween items sold include adult dinosaur costumes, pet cat bat wings, tiaras, candy, and string lights

