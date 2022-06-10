Best Prime Day smartphone deals 2022: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is well and truly on the way, and we’re expecting a ton of incredible deals on all kinds of different products. While TVs and Apple products often get top billing, smartphones are set to get some pretty sweet deals too — and if you’re in the market for a new phone, Prime Day 2022 may well be the time to buy.

Amazon has yet to announce the date for Prime Day 2022, but given the fact that last year it was in late June, we’re expecting that announcement relatively soon.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day phone deals we could find, read on.

Best Prime Day phone deals

There aren’t always tons of Prime Day phone deals, but there are some — and the deals that are available are excellent. Here are the best Prime Day phone deals out there.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s latest flagship device. It’s not quite as much of a flagship as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it’s still an incredible phone with top-tier performance and a stunning display. The Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best phones of the year.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Smartphone, Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, 256GB, 8K Camera & Video, B… List Price:$849.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$150.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Perhaps you do want fully flagship specs in every way possible, in which case it’s worth considering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has similar performance as the standard Galaxy S22, but steps up the display quality, camera, and adds a stylus, for a Galaxy Note-like experience.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone, Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, 256GB, 8K Camera & Vi… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$999.99 You Save:$300.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Want that Samsung experience but on a more modern form-factor? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is able to fold in half, like the flip phones of yesterday. It’s an awesome modern take on the flip phone, and makes the standard smartphone slap much more pocketable and portable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone US Version Smartphone Flex Mode… List Price:$999.99 Price:$849.99 You Save:$150.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel phone series has been getting a whole lot better over the past year, with the launch of the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a Google-designed chip, called Tensor, along with a better camera system and an all-new design. It’s a great phone, and while it was a little buggy at launch, it seems to have gotten past those issues.

Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Tele… List Price:$899.00 Price:$799.00 You Save:$100.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony Xperia 5 III

The Sony Xperia series may not have the same mass appeal as the Galaxy series, but Sony has carved a niche for itself over the past few years. The Xperia 5 III offers top-tier performance, with a great manual camera experience and a beautiful display.

Xperia 5 III Smartphone with 6.1" 21:9 HDR OLED 120Hz Display with Triple Camera and Four Focal… List Price:$898.00 Price:$798.00 You Save:$100.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When is Prime Day 2022?

We’re not quite sure yet! Amazon has yet to announce a specific date for Prime Day 2022. That said, given the fact that Prime Day 2021 was in late June, it’s entirely possible that we’re get an announcement related to Prime Day 2022 in the very near future.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is easily one of the most exciting shopping days of the year. The event is held exclusively on Amazon, and offers some of the biggest discounts on all kinds of products. For starters, you’ll get excellent deals on Amazon’s own products, like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV. Third-party companies will also offer their own discounts on Prime Day, and as a result, there are thousands of deals.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

In short, yes you do. Amazon Prime Day deals are really only available to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t already have Amazon Prime, however, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to get the deals. There are also some discounts on Prime — for example, students can get Prime for 50% off. And, there are some other great deals for Prime members too — for example, Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Yes! Prime Day is definitely worth checking out, especially if you’re already in the market for something in particular, as you might find a better deal during the Prime Day event. Even if you don’t have a particular deal in mind, you should keep an eye on Prime Day deals, as you might find a diamond in the rough.