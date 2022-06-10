Best Prime Day headphone deals 2022: Apple AirPods, Sony, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, Amazon Prime Day allows us to get some of the best headphones at a huge discount. Prime Day 2022 will likely be no different, offering some of the best headphones deals of the year.

Whether you’re looking for AirPods, Sony’s recent high-end headphones, or something else, there should be a great deal for your needs. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Prime Day headphones deals.

Best Prime Day headphones deals

While Prime Day isn’t here just yet, there are still plenty of awesome headphones deals to check out. We’ve rounded up our favorite headphones deals below.

Apple AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones

The AirPods Max are expensive, but they also offer an excellent sound quality, a high level of comfort, and awesome integration with the rest of your Apple products. If you’re an Apple user and have the cash to spend, the AirPods Max are the way to go.

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones build on Sony’s already incredible legacy of building some of the best noise-canceling headphones out there. These headphones are sleek, highly comfortable, and sound great, plus they can connect to two devices at a time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an…

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds

Want that sweet Apple integration in a more portable form-factor? The Apple AirPods Pro are the way to go. These headphones still have noise cancelation, plus they offer Apple ecosystem integration and great sound quality. Apple’s other AirPods earphones will undoubtedly be discounted on Prime Day as well, likely with savings of $50 or more for each model.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds

You don’t have to spend more than $150 to get a pair of decent true wireless headphones. The TOZO T6 headphones offer an IPX8 water-resistance and a relatively sleek design, plus they’re a whole lot cheaper than the competition.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP…

Other headphone deals

When is Prime Day 2022?

We don’t know just yet! The dates for Prime Day 2022 have yet to be announced. Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, and it’s entire;y possible that Prime Day 2022 will take place at a similar time. That said, given the fact that the dates have yet to be announced, this year’s event could be a little later.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. During the event, Amazon offers huge discounts on its own products, like the Amazon Echo and Fire TV. But all kinds of third-party companies offer deals of their own during the event too — so no matter what you’re looking for from Prime Day, there should be something for your needs.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, you do. Amazon Prime is required for Prime Day. If you don’t currently have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day trial. There are also some discounts available for Amazon Prime — for example, students can get Amazon Prime at only half the price. Prime members can get some other great deals as well — Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

The first thing you’ll want to do to prepare for Prime Day is to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime subscription. This will allow you to actually take advantage of the Prime Day deals. It’s also worth making a list of the deals you want to take advantage of, and bookmarking our roundups that relate to those product categories. Here’s a list of some of our Prime Day deal roundups:

Is Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth keeping an eye on. That’s especially true for products that you’re already planning on buying, as you may find a steal — but it’s also worth checking out the other deals from Prime Day.