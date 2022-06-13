Best Prime Day smart home deals 2022: Smart lights, switches, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is on the way, and it’s likely to bring with it some of the best deals on all kinds of different smart home devices. While we don’t yet know the exact date for the event, given it took place in late June last year, we’re expecting an announcement for the Prime Day 2022 date in the very near future.

When it is announced, and when the big event finally rolls around, we’re expecting smart home deals to be front and center. Want some great smart home deals now though? Here’s everything you need to know about the best pre-Prime Day smart home deals. We won’t be going in depth into smart speakers and Fire TV devices here — for those you can check out our guides on the best Prime Day Amazon device deals, the best Prime Day Fire TV deals, and the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals.

We’ve split up this guide into different categories, so if you don’t see something for you right away, keep on scrolling.

Best Prime Day smart lighting deals

Smart lighting can take a few different forms — including smart light bulbs, and smart switches. Sometimes, they can be used in conjunction, however they’re normally used separately. Here are our favorite Prime Day smart lighting deals.

LIFX A19 Color Bulb

LIFX has been building great smart light bulbs for years now, with its advantage being that you don’t have to use it with a hub, unlike Philips Hue. The company’s bulbs are bright and colorful, and work through your home’s Wi-Fi network.

LIFX Color, A19 1100 lumens, Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Billions of Colors and Whites, No brid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip

Light strips can give your home a modern, interesting look. Most of them allow you to select the color you want, and are perfect for placement behind furniture, under cabinets, and more. The TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip is an excellent option, with its support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Kasa Smart Premium LED Light Strip KL430, 16 Color Zones RGBIC with Approx. 1400 lumen High Bri… List Price:$69.99 Price:$44.99 ($6.82 / Foot) You Save:$25.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Prime Day smart lighting deals

Looking for some other smart lighting deals? Check out the Prime Day smart lighting deals below.

Best Prime Day smart security deals

Want to improve your home’s security? Whether you want a smart lock or a smart security camera, there are some incredible smart security deals for Prime Day. These deals include Amazon’s own devices, and third-party options. If you want more Prime Day Amazon device deals, check out our roundup.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock allows you to retrofit your existing lock with smart features. It does take a little DIY, but once it’s installed, you can control your lock with Alexa, Google Assistant, and even HomeKit.

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver List Price:$229.99 Price:$155.00 You Save:$74.99 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell

Ring pioneered the concept of the smart doorbell, and the latest generation has a lot going for it. The device has a great design, and supports a good video quality — so you can get the details of what’s happening outside your home.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… List Price:$64.99 Price:$51.99 You Save:$13.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit

Want a full-fledged security kit? The Amazon Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit comes with two window or door sensors, a motion sensor, and more — allowing you to better lock down your home in its entirety.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitor… List Price:$249.99 Price:$187.49 You Save:$62.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Prime Day smart security deals

Looking for more? Check out our other favorite smart home security deals below.

Best other Prime Day smart home deals

Looking for other great Prime Day smart home deals? We’ve rounded up some more of our favorite deals below.

iRobot Roomba 692

Who has time to clean anymore? The iRobot Roomba 692 is one of the better-quality robotic vacuums out there. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and works on both hard floors and carpet — so you don’t have to worry about cleaning your home yourself.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$225.00 You Save:$74.99 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When is Prime Day 2022?

We don’t know just yet! Amazon has yet to announce a specific date for the big event, but given the fact that it happened in late June last year, we’re expecting an announcement on the date sometime soon. It’s possible that the company will push the event to early July for 2022, given the fact that

What is Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s massive annual shopping event. This year, the event spans two days, and it brings with it some of the best deals of the year. Those deals include Amazon’s own products, but also include third-party products.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, you need Amazon Prime to take advantage of Prime Day deals. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can get a 30-day trial and get the deals that way. Alternatively, you can simply sign up for a subscription. Some will get discounts for Prime too — for example, students can get Prime for 50% off. There are other great deals for Prime members too — for example, Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Prime Day?

If you want to prepare for Prime Day, it’s probably a good idea to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime subscription. That way, you’ll be able to take advantage of the deals when they’re available. It’s also a good idea to think about the deals that you want, and even bookmark some of our deals roundups. Here’s a list of some of our Prime Day deals roundups:

Is Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth it! That’s especially true if you’re already in the market for a particular product, but even if you’re not, it’s a good idea to check out the deals that show up on Prime Day.