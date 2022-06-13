Best Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods Pro, MacBook Air, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is likely almost here, and it’s set to bring with it some of the best deals that you’ll find all year. Prime Day usually brings some incredible deals on smart home devices, headphones and more. And, it often brings some great deals on Apple devices too — which is exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best Prime Day Apple deals for 2022.

No matter what kind of Prime Day Apple deals you’re looking for, there should be something for your needs. Many of Apple’s most-loved products, including the MacBook, AirPods Pro, and more, will likely be available at a discount.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

With Prime Day 2022 on the way, we’re expecting some great deals on Apple products. In the meantime, however, there are still some great deals to consider. Here are the best pre-Prime Day Apple deals in 2022.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging

AirPods have been a massive hit since they launched, and for good reason. The Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging allow you to get that awesome Apple product integration, plus you can charge them by placing them right on a Qi charging pad. Easy.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro take the AirPods experience to the next level. These headphones add noise cancelation, offer a better fit, and sound better than the standard AirPods too. They’re still easily pocketable, and integrate excellently with your other Apple products.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Max take the AirPods experience to the next level. Yes, they’re expensive, but they’re super comfortable, look awesome, and support things like Apple’s Spatial Audio. They’re also available in a range of colors — though at the time of this writing, only the Sky Blue and Silver models were available at a discount.

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue List Price:$549.00 Price:$449.00 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air is the iPad to beat. Sure, the iPad Pro offers a few extra bits and pieces, but it’s also a whole lot more expensive. The iPad Air still offers a modern design, beautiful display, and more. It comes in a range of colors, plus it can offer cellular connectivity.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (5th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$569.00 You Save:$30.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple iPad

The entry-level iPad isn’t as impressive as the iPad Air, but it offers the same iPadOS software experience and works great with your other Apple products. The iPad comes in a few different colors, and comes at only around $300 at the time of this writing.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers a modern Apple Watch design, awesome fitness tracking, and more. It’s perfect for those who want a smartwatch that can pretty much do everything, plus it integrates into Apple’s ecosystem, which is always helpful.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$429.00 Price:$359.00 You Save:$70.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple MacBook Air

The M1 chip breathed new life into the MacBook Air, bringing more powerful performance, a better battery life, and more. Sure, we now have an M2 MacBook Air, but the M1 model is still an excellent choice for most users. It’s available in three different colors and two storage sizes.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.00 You Save:$50.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When is Prime Day 2021?

We don’t know just yet! Amazon has yet to announce a date for Prime Day 2022. That said, Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, so we’re expecting Amazon to announce a date for the event in the near future. It’s possible that the company will push Prime Day 2022 a little though — given the fact that we’re getting close to late June already.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s annual shopping event, where you’ll be able to find some of the best deals of the year. Prime Day usually offers excellent deals on Amazon’s own products, like the Amazon Echo, but third-party companies can take advantage of the event too — and they usually do.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

You do need Amazon Prime to take advantage of the deals on Amazon Prime Day. Thankfully, you can get a 30-day trial to get access to the deals. Not only that, but some people can get Amazon Prime at a discount — for example, students can get Amazon Prime for 50% off its normal price. Prime subscribers will be able to take advantage of other deals as well. For example, they can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Yes, Prime Day is worth it. It’s mostly worth it if you were already planning on buying something — but even if you weren’t it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the deals that show up.