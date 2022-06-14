Best Prime Day gaming deals 2022: PC accessories, gaming monitors, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day may well be on the way. While Amazon hasn’t announced a specific date for the big event just yet, given the fact that Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, we’re expecting an announcement in the near future. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best Prime Day gaming deals for 2022.

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day to get great gaming deals though. In the leadup to Prime Day 2022, there are already some awesome gaming deals to consider. There are tons of other great deals going as we head towards Prime Day too. Notably, you’ll be able to get some incredible Prime Day Apple deals, Prime Day headphones deals, and Prime Day Amazon device deals. Check out all of our Prime Day 2022 gaming deals coverage here.

As mentioned, Prime Day offers some awesome gaming deals. Here are the best Prime Day gaming deals we could find.

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals

A great headset can change the way you game, allowing you to hear exactly what’s going on at all times. Here are the best Prime Day gaming headset deals we could find.

HyperX CloudX Flight

Looking for a headset for your Xbox? The HyperX CloudX Flight is a great option. The device device connects wirelessly to your Xbox, plus it sounds great in the process.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core

If all you want is a headset that costs as little as possible, then it’s worth considering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, which sounds decent and remains comfortable. Usually, the headset is already cheap, at $40 — but it’s even cheaper right now.

Best Prime Day PC accessory deals

Looking for a keyboard, mouse, or monitor for your gaming PC? We have you covered with these Prime Day PC accessory deals.

Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard

If you want a simple, well-designed gaming monitor that looks good and feels great, the Razer Huntsman Mini is an awesome option. The keyboard offers RGB lighting and can even sync with some of your favorite games.

Logitech G903 LightSpeed wireless gaming mouse

When you’re in the middle of a game, you need accuracy. The Logitech G903 Lightspeed offers an impressive 25,600 DPI sensor, a rechargeable battery, and programmable buttons.

Samsung Odyssey G70A gaming monitor

Samsung has been offering excellent monitors through its Odyssey line for some time now. The Odyssey G70A boasts a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for G-Sync and FreeSync.

Best Prime Day gaming PC deals

In the market for a whole new gaming PC? There are a few great options for Prime Day, and we’ve included them below.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Laptop

Looking for a solid gaming laptop? The Asus TUF Gaming F17 laptop is worth considering. The laptop offers a 17.3-inch display, with an Intel Core i5 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB MicroSD Card

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the best way to get the power of the Switch in a cheaper body. This bundle comes with a Switch, and a MicroSD card, ensuring that you’ve got plenty of space to store all your games.

