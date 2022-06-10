Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Windows PCs, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the way, and it’s set to bring with it some of the best deals on all kinds of different tech. While Amazon devices often make all the headlines on Prime Day, we’re expecting some awesome deals on other things too. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day laptop deals, you’re in the right place.

Whether you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, or a MacBook Air for working on the go, there should be something on this list for your needs.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

If you’re an Apple user and prefer to stick within the Apple ecosystem, you’re in luck — there are some great MacBook deals going for Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

The M1 chip has breathed new life into the MacBook Air, making it an incredibly compelling laptop, and while we now have an M2 model, the M1 version is still a great option. The 2020 MacBook Air offers at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s super fast in day-to-day life. It also comes in three colors, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch

The MacBook Pro doesn’t necessarily offer much more performance than the Air, but it does have a few extra features — like a Touch Bar, a slightly longer battery life, and more storage for all your files.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver

Best Prime Day Windows PC deals

Prefer to stick to Windows? Whether you’re a businessperson or a gamer, there should be a Windows PC Prime Deal for your needs.

Acer Swift 3

If you want a solid, reliable laptop that doesn’t break the bank, the Acer Swift 3 is the laptop for you. The device offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and it should offer more than enough oomph for the vast majority of users.

Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 may be a budget laptop, with its Ryzen 3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage — but it should still do the trick for things like browsing the web, managing email, and so on.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile Processor

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals

The Chromebook is an awesome way to get a computing experience within Google’s ecosystem. There are now plenty of Chromebooks out there, including some with powerful performance, and others with a low price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Do you prefer Google’s ecosystem to Apple’s or Microsoft’s? In that case, it’s worth considering a Chromebook, like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. This laptop is more expensive than other Chromebooks, but it also offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy Chromebook (256GB Storage, 8GB RAM), Mercury Gray

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

A great convertible makes media consumption much easier. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 allows you to essentially use your laptop like a table, which is perfect for things like watching Prime Video content and getting up close and personal.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4

ASUS Chromebook C223

If you want an inexpensive, highly portable laptop for taking notes and browsing the web, this is it. The Chromebook C223 may not be the highest-performing laptop of all time, but it’s still easily able to handle most basic tasks you can throw at it.

ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6" HD Chromebook Laptop, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has not been announced yet. Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, and it’s entirely possible that Prime Day 2022 could happen at a similar time. That said, given the fact that Amazon hasn’t announced a date for 2022’s event yet, it could happen a little later.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. On Prime Day, you’ll find deals on all kinds of different products. That’s especially true of Amazon’s own products, like the Amazon Echo — but third-party companies also offer their own deals during the event.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, you do. Prime Day deals will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can get a 30-day trial. Also, there are some Amazon Prime discounts available — for example, students can get Prime for 50% off. There are other great deals for Prime members too — for example, Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth keeping an eye on. The event will likely bring some of the best deals of the year, so if you’re already interested in buying a product, Prime Day may well be the time to do it. Of course, even if you don’t have specific plans to buy a device, Prime Day may still be worth keeping an eye on.