Best Prime Day 2022 Amazon device deals: Echo, Fire TV, and more

Amazon Prime Day may be on the way. Last year, the big shopping event took place on June 21 and 22, and it’s likely that this year will be at a similar time — although since we have yet to hear dates, it could be a little later. Prime Day 2022 is set to bring incredible deals on all kinds of different products, but of course some of the best deals will be on Amazon’s own devices.

These days, Amazon and Amazon’s brands make a ton of different first-party products. There are the obvious ones, like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV, but there are others too. For example, there are Eero’s smart routers, Blink’s and Ring’s security cameras, and more.

No matter what Amazon device you’re looking for, it’s likely that it’ll get a discount for Prime Day 2022.

Best Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals

The Amazon Echo has gotten better and better over the years, and the device currently offers an excellent sound quality and support for the super-smart Alexa. Here are the best Amazon Echo deals we could find in the lead-up to Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The Amazon Echo Dot offers many of the same features as the full-sized Echo, but in a smaller package and at a lower price. The device actually sounds pretty great for its small size, and while it’s not as loud as the standard-size Echo, those who really just want to interact with Alexa will be perfectly happy with the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Want to get Alexa into your home but don’t necessarily care about having the latest generation device? In that case, you can still get the last-generation Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It supports all of Alexa’s smart features, and while it doesn’t sound as good as the latest Echo Dot, it still sounds perfectly fine.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show generally makes it easier to interact with the information that Alexa has to offer, plus it allows you to see information about things like the weather at a glance.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Want the Echo Show experience but in a smaller package? The Amazon Echo Show 8 has a smaller screen size, but is just as powerful as its larger sibling.

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals

The Amazon Fire TV brings Amazon’s services to the forefront in your living room. You’ll get quick and easy access to Prime Video, along with Alexa right in the operating system, which allows you to control smart home devices and access content on the screen. Read on for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals we could find.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Just want a Fire TV Stick 4K to bring your living room to the next level? This deal is for you. In it, you’ll get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, along with a cover for the remote, and a USB power accessory to keep it powered.

Best Prime Day Fire HD deals

The Fire HD tablets may not be as powerful as Apple’s iPads, but they’re a great way to get access to Amazon content at a low price. And, for Prime Day, Fire HD tablets are even cheaper.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Bundle

Looking for a bundle for productivity? This deal not only comes with the Fire HD 10, but also a Bluetooth keyboard, and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for all your favorite Office apps.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

The Kindle series is an awesome way to get a book-like experience with a modern twist. Amazon offers a number of Kindle tablets, and they’re available at a discount for Prime Day.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the base Kindle model, offering a small and compact size, either 8GB or 32GB of storage, and more. It doesn’t offer the same modern features as the Kindle Oasis, but it’s still more than enough Kindle for most.

Best Prime Day Eero deals

The Eero smart router series gives you more control over your Wi-Fi network, plus modern Eero routers support all the latest and greatest network technologies, like Wi-Fi 6.

Amazon Eero 6+

The Amazon Eero 6+ offers Wi-Fi 6 support, can cover up to a hefty 1,500 square feet, and offers access to the awesome Eero app. Safe to say, it makes using an internet router a more modern experience.

Amazon Eero 6+ 3-Pack

Have a bigger home and want to blanket it with coverage? Perhaps you need a few Eero routers instead of just one. This pack comes with three Eero routers that you can set up throughout the home to ensure good coverage throughout.

Best Prime Day Blink deals

Want an inexpensive security camera? Blink has offered cheap security cameras for some time now, but they’re still relatively high quality and integrate with the Amazon ecosystem.

Amazon Blink Outdoor 2-Pack

If you want a security camera for your home’s exterior, then the Blink Outdoor can help. This camera offers all the features you would expect, like 1,080p video, motion detection, and so on, plus it’s weather-resistant to survive living outside your home.

Best Prime Day Ring deals

Ring started as a smart doorbell camera company, but has since expanded into other types of security cameras, including spotlight cameras, and full-on security kits.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring was made famous through its smart video doorbell, and the Ring Video Doorbell is the most recent model in that line. The Video Doorbell works with an app to alert you when someone is there, plus it offers a sleek and stylish design, and door video quality.

Other Prime Day Amazon device deals

Looking for something else? Amazon offers a range of other products that you may be able to get deals for on Prime Day. We’ll be adding those deals below.

Amazon Halo

Halo is Amazon’s fitness tracker, and it can detect things like sleep quality, overall fitness, and even the tone of your voice. The device is available in a few different colors and sizes, so you should be able to find one that perfectly fits your needs.

When is Prime Day 2022?

We don’t really know yet! Last year, Prime Day took place in June — and it’s entirely possible that Prime Day 2022 will take place in late June. Given the fact that Amazon has yet to announce a date yet for Prime Day 2022, it’s also possible that the event could be a little later.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is easily one of the biggest shopping events of the year. During the Prime Day shopping event, you’ll get a range of deals on all kinds of products — from Amazon’s own products, to third-party products. Ultimately, there are thousands of deals to look through.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, you do. Amazon Prime is required to take advantage of Prime Day deals. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day trial — and students can get a 50% discount on Prime.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Prime Day?

Perhaps the best way to prepare for Prime Day is to make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. Then, you can browse deals without having to worry about whether or not they’re available to you. It’s a good idea to make a list of the kinds of products that you’re looking for and bookmark Prime Day deals roundups. Here are some of the Prime Day deals roundups that we’re updating constantly.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth it! If you’re in the market for a product, then you might find it at a better price on Prime Day. Even if you’re not looking for something in particular, however, it’s worth browsing the Prime Day deals that show up.