Best Prime Day TV deals 2022: Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be on the way in the very near future. While Amazon has yet to announce a date for the big shopping event, Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, and we’re expecting Prime Day 2022 to be at a similar time. Prime Day is always a great time to get an awesome deal on a TV — and that’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Prime Day TV deals for 2022.

Whether you only have a few hundred dollars to spend, or you’re ready to drop thousands, there should be something for you.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals to consider too. For example, we’re expecting some great Prime Day Amazon device deals, along with some awesome Prime Day laptop deals. We’re even expecting Prime Day kitchen deals.

Read on, however, for the best Prime Day TV deals. We’ve also included some other home theater deals below.

Best Prime Day TV deals

Now that Prime Day is here, there are tons of great deals on all kinds of TV models. No matter what your budget, there should be something for you. Here are the best Prime Day TV deals we could find.

Amazon Fire TV Omni 43-Inch

Looking for a solid smart TV in Amazon’s ecosystem and don’t want to pay more than a few hundred dollars? The Amazon Omni series has proven itself as a great option for the price. The 43-inch model of the TV is usually available pretty cheap, and right now it’s even cheaper.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$409.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$110.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vizio V-Series 55-Inch

Vizio’s V-Series TVs are another example of great TVs for the price. Sure, they’re not as technically impressive as some of Vizio’s other TVs, but they still boast a great image quality and a solid smart TV platform at an affordable price.

VIZIO 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV with Voice Remote, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Alexa Compa… List Price:$499.99 Price:$389.99 You Save:$110.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED

Looking for one of the best TVs out there right now? The Samsung Q90A offers the QLED tech that provides bright, vibrant colors, and the Mini LED backlighting for deep black levels and high contrast.

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,597.99 Price:$1,297.99 You Save:$300.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day TV deals

Looking for more? Here are some more Prime Day TV deals to check out.

Best Prime Day home theater deals

There are some other great home theater deals to consider too. There are some great deals on projectors and speaker systems, allowing you to take your home theater setup to the next level.

When is Prime Day 2022?

We don’t know just yet. Amazon has yet to announce a date for the event. Last year, Prime Day took place in late June, and we’re expecting it to happen at a similar time frame in 2022 as well. That said, given the fact that a date hasn’t been announced yet, it’s possible Amazon will push the date a little for 2022.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. During the event — which is two days this year — we’ll see some of the biggest price cuts on not only Amazon products like the Amazon Echo, but also third-party products.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes. You will need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of Prime Day. That said, if you don’t already have a subscription to Prime, you can get a 30-day trial. There are some discounts available for Prime too — for example, students can get Prime for 50% off. Once you do sign up to Prime, you’ll have access to some other great deals too — for example, Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Prime Day?

The best way to prepare for Amazon Prime Day is to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime subscription. This will ensure that you can actually take advantage of the deals that show up during the event. It’s also a good idea to make a list of the products that you want to buy during Prime Day, and bookmark any roundups that relate to those product categories. Here are some of our Prime Day deal roundups:

Is Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth keeping an eye on. That’s especially true if you were already planning on buying something, as you might find it at a lower price during the Prime Day event. Even if you didn’t have any specific products in mind, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the deals that pop up.