Best Prime Day kitchen deals 2022: Instant Pot, air fryers, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here and there are all kinds of incredible deals to take advantage of. Not only are there some amazing deals on tech, but there are also some excellent deals on kitchen devices. In other words, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day kitchen deals, you’re in the right place. And with Prime Day happening on July 12 and 13, it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of deals you want for yourself.

Of course, as mentioned there are great deals on all kinds of other products too. For example, there are some awesome Prime Day headphones deals for the music fans out there. And, there are great Prime Day Apple deals for those in Apple’s ecosystem. That’s not to mention the Prime Day Amazon device deals and Prime Day smart home deals.

Looking for some awesome kitchen deals? Here are the best pre Prime Day kitchen deals for 2022 we could find so far.

Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Whether you’re looking for an Instant Pot or an Air Fryer, there are tons of kitchen appliance deals to keep in mind. Here are our favorites.

Instant Pot Duo 11 in 1

Millions of people swear by the Instant Pot, and it’s easy to see why. The Instant Pot Duo 11 in 1 comes with tons of accessories and features, making for an incredibly versatile experience as a whole.

GE Convection Toaster Oven

If you want a large capacity toaster oven, this is the device for you. The GE Convection Oven comes with seven cooking modes, and tons of oven accessories to help you get the job done.

Ninja AMZ493BRN Blender

Ninja blenders are among the best blenders out there. This blender offers an impressive 1200 watts, offers dishwasher safe accessories, and plenty of modes.

More Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Here are some more Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to check out.

Best Prime Day cookware deals

Just because you don’t need a kitchen appliance, that doesn’t mean that there’s not a deal for you. There are some great kitchen cookware deals to consider, which we’ve rounded up below.

T-fal C561SC 12-Piece Set

This set comes with fry pans, saucepans, a dutch oven, and even a solid spoon and spatula — everything you’ll need to cook up an incredible meal.

T-fal E938S3 3-Piece Set

If you just need a couple of new fry pans, this set is the way to go. You’ll get an 8-inch fry pan, a 10.5-inch fry pan, and a 12.5-inch fry pan — so there’s a fry pan here for every situation.

More Prime Day kitchen deals

Here are some extra deals to consider for Prime Day.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13. That’s technically two days, but that’s not a bad thing — it just means you’ll have two days to take advantage of all of those sweet deals.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s massive annual shopping event. Prime Day usually offers excellent deals on Amazon’s own products, like the Amazon Echo, but third-party companies also usually join the fun, releasing deals of their own.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Yes, you do. Some deals may happen during Prime Day that aren’t actual Prime Day deals, but for all of the Prime Day deals, you’ll be required to have an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t already have Amazon Prime, you can get a 30-day trial to get the Prime Day deals. Some will be able to get Prime at a discount too — for example, students can get Amazon Prime for 50% off. Prime members can also currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

To prepare for Prime Day, it’s worth making sure that you actually have an Amazon Prime account. It’s also a good idea to make a list of the deals that you’ll be looking for, and bookmark our roundups for each of the product categories you’re looking at. Here’s a list of some of our other Prime Day roundups:

Is Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is definitely worth keeping an eye on. It’s mostly worth it if you were already planning on buying something, and happen to find it on sale during Prime Day. But it’s also simply worth keeping an eye on the deals that become available during Prime Day.