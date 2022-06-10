Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2022: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing with it thousands of deals on all kinds of different products. Of course, given the fact that Prime Day is an Amazon event, there are perhaps no better deals than those on Amazon products, like the Echo. So, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, you’re in the right place.

The Amazon Echo was first released back in 2014, and was the first big smart speaker release. Since then, many companies have copied the concept, and Amazon itself has released updates and different versions of the Echo speaker.

Prime Day is also where you’ll be able to get all kinds of other deals. Whether you’re looking for the best Prime Day headphone deals, Prime Day Apple device deals, Prime Day TV deals, or just Prime Day Amazon device deals in general, we’ve got you covered.

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

With Prime Day here and in full swing, there are a ton of great deals on Amazon Echo products to take advantage of. This includes the Echo speakers, the Echo smart displays, and other Echo devices too. Here are the best Echo deals so far.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The smaller Echo Dot is available at a discount too. The Echo Dot offers a similar design to the standard Echo, with a smaller footprint and a cheaper price tag. The device doesn’t quite sound as big as the standard Echo, but if you want the Echo experience on a budget, it’s the way to go.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

If you don’t care about the new globe-shaped Echo Dot, then perhaps it’s worth saving some cash and going for the last-generation device. The 3rd-gen Echo Dot still offers great Alexa support, plus it’s cheap enough to buy a few for around the home.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen)

The Echo Dot Kids lets your kids get in on using Alexa. The device offers cool designs to make it more kid-friendly, plus it gives parents parental controls to make it safer.

Best Prime Day Echo Show deals

The Echo Show gives Alexa a visual touch. The display on the Echo Show can show information about weather and from the web, plus the display allows you to see smart home controls and even video chat with your friends and family.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the smallest in the Echo Show series. The device offers a compact 5-inch display, a footprint that should fit well in most environments, and Alexa built right in for excellent smart home controls.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8 is a step up from the Echo Show 5, offering a larger display, and bigger speakers for better audio.

Best other Prime Day Echo deals

There are other products in the Echo lineup too. Notably, there are the Echo Buds true wireless headphones, the Echo Auto smart adapter for your car, and the Echo Frames smart glasses.

Amazon Echo Buds Wireless (2nd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Buds would be awesome without Alexa, considering their excellent sound quality and comfortable fit. Add in Alexa, and they’re even more powerful, allowing you to easily stream music, control smart home devices, and so on.

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Frames are smart glasses that put Alexa front and center. The Echo Frames look smart, plus they have Alexa built into them — and for now, they’re available at a much lower price than usual.

When is Prime Day 2022?

We don’t know just yet! Amazon has yet to announce a date for Prime Day 2022. Last year, Prime Day took place on June 21 and June 22, however given the fact that Amazon hasn’t yet announced dates, we expect it to be a little later this year.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day, along with Black Friday, is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. As you would expect, Prime Day is where you’ll be able to find some excellent deals on Amazon products, like the Amazon Echo and Fire TV. Other companies, however, also get in on the Prime Day action — and as a result, you’ll be able to find thousands of deals during the Prime Day 2022 event.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, however if you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to take advantage of the deals.

There are some discounts for Amazon Prime itself. Notably, if you’re a student, you can get Amazon Prime for 50% off.

How do I prepare for Prime Day?

There are a few things that you can do to prepare for Prime Day. For starters, it’s worth making sure that you have an Amazon Prime subscription, so you can actually take advantage of the deals when they’re available. It’s also a good idea to make a list of the deals that you’re looking out for, and bookmark our related deal roundups. Here are a few of our deals roundups:

Is Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is absolutely worth checking out. No matter what you’re looking for, there will likely be a deal for you during the Prime Day event.