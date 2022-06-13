Best Prime Day Fire TV deals: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, and while there are thousands of deals on all kinds of third-party products, there are perhaps no better deals than those on Amazon’s own products — like the Fire TV series. In other words, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals, you’re in the right place.

Fire TV is Amazon’s smart TV operating system. It integrates with other Amazon products and supports streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and of course, Amazon Prime Video. The platform also has features like Alexa built into it, which you can use to access and control the content on your TV, find information from the web, and control your smart home devices. Amazon also calls the devices that run this software “Fire TV” devices. For example, there’s the Fire TV Stick.

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals, read on.

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2022

While Prime Day isn’t here quite yet, there are still a ton of deals for you to enjoy right now. Check out the best pre-Prime Day Fire TV deals below.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an excellent way to get Amazon’s smart TV operating system on your TV without any hassle. It works excellently with any 4K TV, comes with a super easy-to-use remote, and has Alexa built right into it. That’s not to mention the fact that it’s relatively inexpensive.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K enhances your cinematic experience by boosting the already great Fire TV Stick 4K by 40%. It supports next-gen Wi-Fi 6. Your viewing will never be the same.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price: $54.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $10.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite doesn’t have a 4K resolution or a support for controlling your TV channels, but it still works with all your favorite streaming services, and has Alexa built right into it.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is basically a combination of the Amazon Echo and the Fire TV — meaning it allows you to access and use Alexa even when your TV is off.

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes latest Alexa Voice… List Price: $119.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV

Want a TV that has the Fire TV operating system built into it? This TV from Toshiba may be the way to go. The TV offers a 4K resolution, and a sleek and stylish design that should help it look good in any living room.

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50C350KU, 2021 Model) Price: $429.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2022

When is Prime Day 2022?

We’re waiting to find out but all indications are in the middle of July this year.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and certainly Amazon’s biggest shopping event. During the event, Amazon heavily discounts its own products, like the Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Ring security cameras. That said, third-party companies will offer discounts of their own — and ultimately, Prime Day will likely offer thousands of deals on a range of products,

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Unfortunately, yes. Prime Day deals are really only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals and don’t have Amazon Prime, you’ll need to sign up — though thankfully you can get a 30-day trial. Some discounts are available to Amazon Prime — for example, students can get Prime for six months for free. There are some other great deals for Prime members too — for example, Prime members can currently get channels like Starz and Showtime for $0.99 for two months.

Get Amazon Prime

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

For starters, you’ll want to make sure that you have a Prime subscription — otherwise, you won’t be able to actually take advantage of Prime Day deals. It’s also a good idea to make a list of the deals that you want during Prime Day, and bookmark-related roundups. Here’s a list of some of our Prime Day deals roundups:

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Prime Day is worth checking out, especially if you have some purchases in mind already. There should be a deal for you.