Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything we know & what to expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner. At least, that’s what we are figuring. Typically, Prime Day in the past has been in July to capitalize on the midsummer sales that everyone loves. In 2020, it took place in October, and then last year, Prime Day returned to the summer as it was in June.

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will be in July again this year, and we are expecting some of the best deals ever.

If you’re in need of ways to spruce up your home this summer, Prime Day is the time to do it. There are lightning deals throughout the two-day event that only last for an hour or two. There are certain items that have a limited quantity, so you have to hustle. Plus, there are amazing Prime Day deals you can enjoy right now! Want to see what else we know about Prime Day?

What to expect on Amazon Prime Day

We are assuming that Amazon will help out the consumers who didn’t get the 4th of July deals that they were hoping for by choosing the middle of July as the time for Prime Day 2022. That way, people are fully in the summer mode and know what they may need for their homes. Adding new items for great prices is the meaning of the event. You’ll see some of the year’s lowest prices during Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a celebration each year. Amazon hosts a two-day sales extravaganza and offers a ton of great deals over that span. It started in 2015 and has grown every year since then.

There are sales on all kinds of items, ranging from electronics to clothes to housewares and almost anything else you can imagine. You can upgrade your fashion, decorate your bathroom, or purchase a killer sound system for your basement. They are some of the best deals you’re going to see all year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

We don’t know when it is yet. But all indications are that it will return in the middle of July this year. You can expect Prime Day 2022 to be Amazon’s biggest one yet.

Do I need to have an Amazon Prime membership to celebrate Prime Day?

You don’t have to have one. But you will have access to so many more deals if you have one. It takes almost no time to sign up for it. Plus, you can get a 30-day free trial right now! You’ll enjoy the benefits of faster shipping (that you don’t have to pay extra for if the items are Prime-eligible), Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

It takes place over a two-day span. Many different deals will come and go over the span. Some will last a full day while others will only last a few hours. We will be bringing you up-to-date information as soon as it is known on some of your favorite items.

Who else might be celebrating sales then?

Not to be outdone, there are plenty of retailers who have huge sales at the same time as Amazon hosts Prime Day. If there are more sales, there are more options for consumers. Big stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more are all likely to have sales events at that time to cash in on the online shopping craze.

What’s better: Prime Day or Black Friday?

They are both great. You will likely see some of the bigger ticket items discounted farther during Black Friday than you would for Amazon Prime Day. But there will still be amazing discounts on items like TVs, computers, and more. Prime Day is specific to Amazon but there will still be huge Black Friday discounts on Amazon too.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

You will struggle to find a comparable service that matches the number of membership perks that Amazon Prime offers you.

There is so much to gain from it. You can get a ton of deals all the time and get free shipping and speedy one-day delivery on a multitude of items. Plus, Prime Video offers programs such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and coming later this year, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

It’s free for 30 days if you sign up for a free trial. After that, it’s $139 per year. If you are a student, you can get a six-month free trial.

What products will be discounted on Amazon Prime Day?

We don’t know anything for certain yet and we will update readers as we find out. But typically Amazon likes to highlight its own products (and rightfully so). So you’re definitely going to see Amazon devices on sale. Things like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be discounted, just like they are right now.

TVs with built-in Fire TV sticks are also popular, like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series or the Insignia Class F20 Series TV. A wide variety of Echo products, like the Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, or the 4th Gen Echo are all likely to be discounted.

Boosting home security with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 is also a good idea while it’ll be presumably on sale. Items like headphones, kitchen appliances, laptops, computers, and so much more will see discounts throughout the two-day sales event.

How to prepare for Prime Day 2022

If you’re preparing for Prime Day 2022, we recommend making sure you have an Amazon Prime account, and making a list of the types of new products you’re in the market for. That will make it easier to make sure you find everything you need, and easier to make sure that you don’t get sucked into buying things that you don’t necessarily need.

