The Boys season 4 officially picked up by Prime Video

One of the most violent, vulgar shows in existence is returning for at least one more season. On Friday, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a fourth season of its popular original series The Boys. The announcement comes just one week after the third season debuted. We don’t know when to expect The Boys season 4, but we should learn more soon.

The Boys season 4 is coming to Prime Video

In a press release about the renewal on Friday, Prime Video highlighted the show’s growing popularity. The first three episodes of The Boys season 3 started streaming last Friday. In the first three days on the streaming service, the worldwide audience grew by 17% from season 2 and 234% from season 1. Three seasons in, the show is still finding new fans.

Eric Kripke, showrunner on The Boys, shared the following statement about the renewal:

Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.

There was no doubt that The Boys would continue past its third season. The anti-superhero series has become the flagship franchise for Prime Video much the way Stranger Things did for Netflix and The Handmaid’s Tale did for Hulu. Despite its frequent blood-soaked brawls and gratuitous nudity, The Boys has found a huge audience.

Spinoffs and more on Prime Video

With a franchise as popular as The Boys, spinoffs are all but inevitable. Back in March, Prime Video debuted an animated spinoff series called The Boys Presents: Diabolical. It consisted of eight short episodes that built upon the universe of the live-action show.

Prime Video has also announced an untitled spinoff “set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.” In a recent interview with Variety, Amazon Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders revealed that the spinoff series will drop in 2023.

While you’re waiting for The Boys season 4, new episodes of season 3 will be available every Friday until the finale arrives on July 8th. We can only hope that the wait between seasons 3 and 4 won’t be as long as the wait for season 3.

In the meantime, Prime Video has plenty of other exciting content releasing in June. Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, No Time to Die, just started streaming this Friday. Other highlights in June include The Wolf of Wall Street, Black Swan, Groundhog Day, Shaun of the Dead, Top Gun, Rosemary’s Baby, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

More Prime Video coverage: For more Prime Video news, check out our coverage of the Prime Video movies and series to watch this month.