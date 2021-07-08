Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Dash Smart Shelf
    08:43 Deals

    This $20 Amazon gadget you’ve never even heard of is my new favorite thing
  2. Best Weed Killer
    14:25 Deals

    The little robot that kills weeds and never needs recharging just got its first Amazon dis…
  3. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:06 Deals

    10 exclusive deals that are for Amazon Prime members only
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:34 Deals

    Today’s best deals: Special Prime-only deals, $16 sand-proof beach blanket, $11 air…
Entertainment

Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ gets a digital spinoff series ahead of season 3

July 7th, 2021 at 8:51 PM
By
The Boys spinoff series

It has been about nine months since Amazon’s The Boys wrapped up its second season. Season 3 drops later this year, but in the meantime, Amazon has a fun surprise for us. On Wednesday, the first episode of its new spinoff series made its debut. The series is presented in the form of news segments from the Vought News Network, which exists within the universe of the Prime Video show. If you’ve ever watched Fox News, VNN might look and sound familiar.

Today's Top Deal Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$10.50 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

“Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN,” said The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. “We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in-world canon, serving up brand-new information that bridges the story gap between season 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!” You can watch the first episode of The Boys’ spinoff series below:

The Boys spinoff series previews season 3 stories

The first ‘Seven on 7’ segment picks up right where season 2 ended. Homelander seemingly has not been seen in public since the fallout with Stormfront. The US government won’t let supersoldiers join the Armed Forces. And Starlight’s music video is still topping the charts.

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Boys without especially vicious satire pulled straight from the headlines. In addition to the news stories, we also get a commercial for OurSheet. It’s a very clear… homage to MyPillow and founder Mike Lindell. They even bought OurSheet.us (which redirects to The Boys on Prime Video, so don’t worry about being roped into buying patriotic sheets).

Amazon tells Entertainment Weekly that new episodes of Vought News Network’s Seven on 7 will debut on the 7th of every month. Each episode will have seven news segments and a commercial. Over time, the series will drop even more clues about The Boys season 3. This spinoff series should help to tide fans over until the new episodes arrive closer to the end of 2021.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock... at the lowest price since Prime Day! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information