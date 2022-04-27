What to watch on Prime Video: New releases for May 2022

Amazon Prime Video has a distinct advantage over every other video streaming service: If you pay for Amazon Prime, you have access to Prime Video as well. Amazon is also investing more money into its streaming service every year. For the month of May, the new releases on Prime Video include Night Sky, The Wilds, and The Kids in the Hall.

If you’re looking for more new releases on the biggest streaming services, check out our articles on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Disney Plus every month as well.

Prime Video new releases: May 2022

Streaming May 1st

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While

Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Streaming May 6th

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

Streaming May 13th

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

Streaming May 18th

Lovestruck High (2022)

Streaming May 19th

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

Streaming May 20th

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

Streaming May 27th

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)

Freevee new releases: May 2022

Streaming May 1st

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Analyze This (1999)

Baby Mama (2008)

Black Swan (2010)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Chappie (2015)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Now You See Me (2013)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Safe House (2012)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Hunt (2020)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Librarian III: The Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Waterboy (1998)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Tower Heist (2011)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Year One (2009)

Your Highness (2011)

Streaming May 2nd

Hellboy (2019)

Streaming May 6th

Bosch: Legacy S1 (2022)

Streaming May 8th

Sleepless (2017)

Streaming May 20th

Troppo S1 (2022)

Streaming May 23rd

Bombshell (2019)

Dredd (2012)

Those are all of the new releases on Prime Video and Freevee for April.

Prime Video new releases: April 2022

Streaming April 1st

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

Streaming April 7th

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

Streaming April 8th

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

Streaming April 15th

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

Streaming April 22nd

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

Streaming April 28th

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

Streaming April 29th

I Love America (2022)

Undone S2 (2022)

IMDb TV new releases: April 2022

Streaming April 1st

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Astro Boy (2009)

Bride Wars (2009)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Draft Day (2014)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Gladiators of Rome (2012)

Head of State (2003)

Like Mike (2002)

Maybe Definitely (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Need for Speed (2014)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

One for the Money (2012)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Shark Tale (2004)

Spread (2009)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Medallion (2003)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Photograph (2020)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Top Five (2014)

Wanted (2008)

War Room (2015)

When in Rome (2010)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

Streaming April 6th

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

Streaming April 12th

Knives Out (2019)

Streaming April 22nd

Pretty Hard Cases S2 (2022)

Those are all of the new releases on Prime Video and IMDb TV for April.

Prime Video new releases: March 2022

Streaming March 1st

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

Streaming March 4th

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Streaming March 10th

Harina (2022)

Streaming March 11th

Upload (2022): Season 2

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

Streaming March 18th

Master (2022)

Streaming March 25th

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

IMDb TV new releases: March 2022

Streaming March 1st

A Simple Favor (2018)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beginners (2010)

Black Sheep (1996)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Dolittle (2020)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Emma. (2020)

Fighting (2009)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Get a Job (2016)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hitchcock (2012)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Jackie (2016)

Kingpin (1996)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Made of Honor (2008)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Office Space (1999)

Run All Night (2015)

S.W.A.T (2003)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Skiptrace (2016)

Super Troopers (2001)

Taken 3 (2014)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Heat (2013)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Falcon Crest S1-9 (1981)

Law & Order: UK S1-5 (2009)

Streaming March 4th

Bug Out (2022)

Streaming March 12th

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Streaming March 15th

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Streaming March 19th

The Invisible Man (2020)

Streaming March 25th

Destroyer (2018)

Streaming March 26th

Judy (2019)

Those are all of the new releases on Prime Video and IMDb TV for March.

Prime Video new releases: February 2022

Streaming February 1st

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Streaming February 2nd

Freakonomics (2010)

Streaming February 4th

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Phat Tuesdays – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Streaming February 11th

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

HOMESTAY (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

Streaming February 18th

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

Streaming February 25th

The Protégé (2021)

IMDb TV new releases: February 2022

Streaming February 1st

14 Blades (2010)

Bad Company (2002)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Belly (1998)

Beloved (1998)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Chronicle (2012)

Freelancers (2012)

Hellboy (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Meet Dave (2008)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

Miracle at St. Anna (2008)

Mr. Holmes (2015)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Remember Me (2010)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Rio 2 (2014)

Six Days Seven Nights (1998)

Soul Men (2008)

Street Kings (2008)

Superfly (2018)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Lost Bladesman (2011)

The Night Before (1988)

The Switch (2010)

The Wrestler (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Venom (2005)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Misfits S1-5 (2009)

Project Runway S6-16 (2004)

Project Runway Allstars S1-7 (2012)

Streaming February 3rd

Overdrive (2017)

Streaming February 4th

Dog Days (2018)

Streaming February 5th

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Those are all of the new releases on Prime Video and IMDb TV for February.

Prime Video new releases: January 2022

Streaming January 1st

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push (2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Missing (2003)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Streaming January 5th

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)

Streaming January 7th

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Streaming January 10th

Colombiana (2011)

Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

Streaming January 12th

A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)

Squadgoals (2018)

The Intouchables (2012)

Twinsanity (2018)

Streaming January 13th

The Master (2012)

Streaming January 14th

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Streaming January 21st

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Streaming January 28th

Needle In A Timestack (2021)

IMDb TV new releases: January 2022

Streaming January 1st

21 (2008)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Despicable Me (2010)

Double Take (2001)

Fight Club (1999)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Labor Day (2013)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Megamind (2010)

Morning Glory (2010)

Project Almanac (2015)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rock Dog (2016)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016)

The Gambler (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The International (2009)

The Intervention (2016)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The Tourist (2010)

The Watch (2012)

Tombstone (1993)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Streaming January 10th

Nightcrawler (2014)

Streaming January 13th

Final Score (2018)

Streaming January 17th

Damsel (2018)

Streaming January 24th

Judy Justice (Winter Premiere)

Streaming January 31st

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Those are all of the new releases on Prime Video and IMDb TV for January.