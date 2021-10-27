Click to Skip Ad
What to watch on Netflix: Movies & Series (November 2021)

October 27th, 2021
Netflix on a TV with a bowl of popcorn

Are you looking for what to watch on Netflix? Only the best shows and movies? We’ve got you covered. Netflix adds brand new movies and series to watch every single month, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on what to watch on Netflix movies and series. Every month, we’ll add all the new releases.

Netflix has been facing more and more competition from the likes of Disney, HBO, Peacock, and more. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.

Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here is what to watch on Netflix movies and series for November 2021.

What to watch on Netflix movies and series for November 2021

Arcane

  • From the creators of League of Legends comes a new animated series, Arcane. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Big Mouth season 5

  • Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumors fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.

Cowboy Bebop

  • COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Narcos: Mexico season 3

  • As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

Red Notice

  • An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

What to watch on Netflix movies and series coming and going on Netflix in November 2021

Streaming November 1st

  • 21 Jump Street
  • 60 Days In: Season 6
  • A River Runs Through It
  • Addams Family Values
  • American Gangster
  • An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
  • Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
  • Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
  • The Big Wedding
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
  • First Knight
  • Forged in Fire: Season 7
  • Gather
  • The General’s Daughter
  • It Follows
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
  • Last Action Hero
  • Moneyball
  • Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
  • My Dad’s Christmas Date
  • The Claus Family 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Snakes on a Plane
  • Stripes
  • Tagged
  • Te Ata
  • Texas Rangers

Streaming November 2nd

Streaming November 3rd

Streaming November 4th

  • Catching Killers NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

  • Arcane NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Streaming November 7th

  • Father Christmas is Back NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 9th

Streaming November 10th

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

  • Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Streaming November 13th

  • Arcane NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Streaming November 14th

  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Streaming November 15th

  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
  • Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
  • Lies and Deceit 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Snowbound for Christmas
  • Survivor: Season 16
  • Survivor: Season 37

Streaming November 16th

  • Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest NETFLIX FAMILY
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 18th

Streaming November 19th

Streaming November 20th

  • Arcane NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
  • New World 🇰🇷 NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming November 22nd

  • Outlaws 🇪🇸 NETFLIX FILM
  • Vita & Virginia

Streaming November 23rd

Streaming November 24th

Streaming November 25th

Streaming November 26th

Streaming November 28th

  • Elves 🇩🇰 NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming November 29th

Streaming November 30th

  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Coming Home in the Dark
  • More the Merrier 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Summit of the Gods 🇫🇷 NETFLIX FILM

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in November 2021:

Leaving November 1st

  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
  • My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving November 4th

  • Bucket List
  • The Lovers

Leaving November 5th

  • The Late Bloomer

Leaving November 7th

  • Sleepless

Leaving November 10th

  • A Single Man

Leaving November 11th

  • Fruitvale Station

Leaving November 14th

  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
  • America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
  • K-on! the movie
  • K-On!: Seasons 1-2
  • Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
  • Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving November 15th

  • Safe House

Leaving November 17th

  • Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving November 19th

  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving November 21st

  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Machete Kills

Leaving November 26th

  • Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving November 29th

  • Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving November 30th

  • 3 Days to Kill
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • American Outlaws
  • Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
  • Battlefield Earth
  • Chef
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Freedom Writers
  • Glee: Seasons 1-6
  • The Happytime Murders
  • Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
  • Letters to Juliet
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Peppermint
  • Pineapple Express
  • Rake: Seasons 1-4
  • Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
  • School of Rock
  • Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
  • TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
  • Waterworld

Wondering what else Netflix has brought to its streaming service in recent months? Keep scrolling to see all of the best movies and series that Netflix has added and removed lately.

Previous what to watch on Netflix movies and series coming and going on Netflix in October 2021

Streaming October 1st

  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
  • An Inconvenient Truth
  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Awakenings
  • B.A.P.S.
  • Bad Teacher
  • The Cave
  • Desperado
  • The Devil Inside
  • Diana: The Musical NETFLIX SPECIAL
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Double Team
  • The DUFF
  • Eagle Eye
  • Endless Love
  • Forever Rich NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
  • Ghost
  • Gladiator
  • The Guilty NETFLIX FILM
  • Hairspray (2007)
  • The Holiday
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Léon: The Professional
  • MAIDNETFLIX SERIES
  • Malcolm X
  • Observe and Report
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico
  • Paik’s Spirit NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
  • Project X
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumor Has It…
  • Scaredy Cats NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
  • Serendipity
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by LightNETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over
  • Step Brothers
  • Swallow NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Till Death
  • Titanic
  • Tommy Boy
  • Unthinkable
  • Waterworld
  • Zodiac

Streaming October 3rd

Streaming October 4th

Streaming October 5th

Streaming October 6th

Streaming October 7th

Streaming October 8th

Streaming October 9th

  • Blue Period NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
  • Insidious: Chapter 2

Streaming October 11th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

  • In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Streaming October 20th

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Streaming October 24th

  • We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Streaming October 25th

  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Streaming October 26th

  • Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
  • Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 27th

  • Begin Again
  • Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱  
  • Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
  • Wentworth: Season 8

Streaming October 28th

Streaming October 29th

Coming Soon

  • A World Without NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
  • Call My Agent: BollywoodNETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
  • Encounters: Season 1
  • House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
  • Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
  • The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2021:

Leaving October 1st

  • Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
  • Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving October 3rd

  • Angel Has Fallen

Leaving October 6th

  • Real Steel

Leaving October 14th

  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving October 15th

  • The Creative Brain

Leaving October 17th

  • U Turn

Leaving October 20th

  • Containment: Season 1
  • Free Fire

Leaving October 21st

  • The Hummingbird Project

Leaving October 23rd

  • The Mist: Season 1

Leaving October 27th

  • Rango
  • Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving October 28th

  • Pup Star

Leaving October 30th

  • The 12th Man
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving October 31st

  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • Angels & Demons
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Beowulf
  • Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Forged in Fire: Season 6
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Impossible
  • Inception
  • Legally Blonde
  • Mile 22
  • Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
  • Reckoning: Limited Series
  • Snowden
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
  • Yes Man

What to watch this weekend. All the movies and series coming and going on Netflix in September 2021

Streaming September 1st

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Barbie Big City Big Dreams
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • Chappie
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Cliffhanger
  • Cold Mountain
  • Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
  • Dear John
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Freedom Writers
  • Green Lantern
  • House Party
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Interview
  • Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
  • Labyrinth
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
  • Mars Attacks!
  • Marshall
  • Mystery Men
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Open Season 2
  • Rhyme & Reason
  • School of Rock
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

  • Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

  • Grown Ups

Streaming September 21st

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30th

Streaming Late September

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being taken off of the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:

Leaving September 3rd

  • Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6th

  • Midnight Special

Leaving September 7th

  • Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving September 11th

  • Turbo

Leaving September 12th

  • I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving September 14th

  • Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving September 15th

  • Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
  • As Above, So Below
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving September 16th

  • Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 18th

  • Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving September 26th

  • The Grandmaster

Leaving September 30th

  • Air Force One
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Boogie Nights
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Evil: Season 1
  • Fools Rush In
  • Insidious
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • No Strings Attached
  • The Pianist
  • Prom Night
  • The Queen
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
  • Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
  • Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
  • The Unicorn: Season 1
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love

