What to watch on Netflix: Movies & Series (November 2021)

Are you looking for what to watch on Netflix? Only the best shows and movies? We’ve got you covered. Netflix adds brand new movies and series to watch every single month, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on what to watch on Netflix movies and series. Every month, we’ll add all the new releases.
Netflix has been facing more and more competition from the likes of Disney, HBO, Peacock, and more. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.
Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here is what to watch on Netflix movies and series for November 2021.
What to watch on Netflix movies and series for November 2021
Arcane
- From the creators of League of Legends comes a new animated series, Arcane. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.
Big Mouth season 5
- Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumors fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.
Cowboy Bebop
- COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.
Narcos: Mexico season 3
- As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.
Red Notice
- An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.
What to watch on Netflix movies and series coming and going on Netflix in November 2021
Streaming November 1st
- 21 Jump Street
- 60 Days In: Season 6
- A River Runs Through It
- Addams Family Values
- American Gangster
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
- Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
- The Big Wedding
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Knight
- Forged in Fire: Season 7
- Gather
- The General’s Daughter
- It Follows
- Johnny Mnemonic
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Last Action Hero
- Moneyball
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- The Claus Family 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Snakes on a Plane
- Stripes
- Tagged
- Te Ata
- Texas Rangers
Streaming November 2nd
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 3rd
- The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
- Lords of Scam 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 4th
- Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 5th
- A Cop Movie 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Club 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Glória 🇵🇹 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Unlikely Murderer 🇸🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES
- We Couldn’t Become Adults 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM
- Yara 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM
- Zero to Hero 🇭🇰 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 6th
- Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Streaming November 7th
- Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 9th
- Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
- Your Life Is a Joke 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming November 10th
- Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Passing — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 11th
- Love Never Lies 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 12th
- Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Streaming November 13th
- Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Streaming November 14th
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Streaming November 15th
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
- Lies and Deceit 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Survivor: Season 16
- Survivor: Season 37
Streaming November 16th
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 17th
- Christmas Flow 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Prayers for the Stolen 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Queen of Flow: Season 2 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
- Tear Along the Dotted Line 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 18th
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 19th
- Blown Away: Christmas 🇨🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dhamaka 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM
- Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hellbound 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Me Instead 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 20th
Streaming November 22nd
- Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
- Vita & Virginia
Streaming November 23rd
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 24th
- A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
- Robin Robin 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming November 25th
- F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Super Crooks 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming November 26th
- A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Green Snake 🇨🇳 — NETFLIX FILM
- Light the Night 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX SERIES
- School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
- Spoiled Brats 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 28th
- Elves 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming November 29th
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 30th
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Summit of the Gods 🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
Coming Soon
- Decoupled 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Happiness Ever After 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX FILM
Here's a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in November 2021:
Leaving November 1st
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
- My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Leaving November 4th
- Bucket List
- The Lovers
Leaving November 5th
- The Late Bloomer
Leaving November 7th
- Sleepless
Leaving November 10th
- A Single Man
Leaving November 11th
- Fruitvale Station
Leaving November 14th
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
- K-on! the movie
- K-On!: Seasons 1-2
- Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
- Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving November 15th
- Safe House
Leaving November 17th
- Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
Leaving November 19th
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving November 21st
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Machete Kills
Leaving November 26th
- Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Leaving November 29th
- Man Down: Seasons 1-4
Leaving November 30th
- 3 Days to Kill
- A Knight’s Tale
- American Outlaws
- Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
- Battlefield Earth
- Chef
- Clear and Present Danger
- Freedom Writers
- Glee: Seasons 1-6
- The Happytime Murders
- Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
- Letters to Juliet
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Million Dollar Baby
- Peppermint
- Pineapple Express
- Rake: Seasons 1-4
- Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
- School of Rock
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
- TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
- Waterworld
Previous what to watch on Netflix movies and series coming and going on Netflix in October 2021
Streaming October 1st
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
Streaming October 3rd
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇨🇳
- Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
Streaming October 4th
- On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 5th
- Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 6th
- Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 7th
- The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming October 8th
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 9th
- Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Insidious: Chapter 2
Streaming October 11th
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Going in Style
- The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Streaming October 12th
- Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
Streaming October 13th
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪
- Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
Streaming October 14th
- Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- In the Dark: Season 3
- One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 15th
- CoComelon: Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- My Name — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trip — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴
- You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 16th
- Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇳🇱
- Victoria & Abdul
Streaming October 19th
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
Streaming October 20th
- Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇧🇷
- Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
- Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 21st
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪
- Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 22nd
- Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
- Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
- More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 24th
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Streaming October 25th
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Streaming October 26th
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 27th
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
- Wentworth: Season 8
Streaming October 28th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
- The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱
Streaming October 29th
- Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
- Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
- Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
- The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
Coming Soon
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- Encounters: Season 1
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
- Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Here's a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2021:
Leaving October 1st
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Tales From the Hood 2
Leaving October 3rd
- Angel Has Fallen
Leaving October 6th
- Real Steel
Leaving October 14th
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Leaving October 15th
- The Creative Brain
Leaving October 17th
- U Turn
Leaving October 20th
- Containment: Season 1
- Free Fire
Leaving October 21st
- The Hummingbird Project
Leaving October 23rd
- The Mist: Season 1
Leaving October 27th
- Rango
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving October 28th
- Pup Star
Leaving October 30th
- The 12th Man
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving October 31st
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- Angels & Demons
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Beowulf
- Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Da Vinci Code
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Impossible
- Inception
- Legally Blonde
- Mile 22
- Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
- Reckoning: Limited Series
- Snowden
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- Yes Man
What to watch this weekend. All the movies and series coming and going on Netflix in September 2021
Streaming September 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 3rd
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Streaming September 13th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 15th
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Streaming September 16th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 19th
- Dark Skies
Streaming September 20th
- Grown Ups
Streaming September 21st
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming September 29th
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- The Phantom
Streaming Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Baki Hanma — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Bangkok Breaking — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
Here's a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:
Leaving September 3rd
- Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6th
- Midnight Special
Leaving September 7th
- Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving September 11th
- Turbo
Leaving September 12th
- I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving September 14th
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving September 15th
- Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
- As Above, So Below
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving September 16th
- Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 18th
- Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving September 26th
- The Grandmaster
Leaving September 30th
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Boogie Nights
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Evil: Season 1
- Fools Rush In
- Insidious
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- No Strings Attached
- The Pianist
- Prom Night
- The Queen
- Star Trek
- Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
- Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
- Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
That’s it for our guide on what to watch on Netflix movies and series. Check back next month though for even more new arrivals. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!