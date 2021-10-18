All the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney Plus Day falls in November, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service is loading up on new content throughout the month. Some of the new movies coming to Disney Plus in November include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, and Home Sweet Home. There are also some exciting new shows on Disney Plus, but none bigger than Hawkeye.

Disney Plus new movies and shows in November 2021:

Streaming November 3rd

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 109 “Scutwork”

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Streaming November 5th

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Streaming November 10th

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Streaming November 12th (Disney+ Day)

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados

Home Sweet Home Alone

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episodes 1-5

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Streaming November 17th

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Streaming November 19th

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Streaming November 24th

Hawkeye | Episodes 1-2

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Streaming November 25th

The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 1”

Streaming November 26th

The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 2”

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Streaming November 27th

The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 3”

Disney Plus new movies and shows in October 2021:

Streaming October 1st

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Streaming October 6th

Among the Stars

Turner & Hooch | Episode 112 “Bite Club”

What If…? | Episode 109

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Streaming October 8th

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Streaming October 13th

Just Beyond

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 106 “Career Babes”

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Streaming October 15th

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Streaming October 20th

Disney Insider | Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled | “The Making of Black Widow”

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Streaming October 22nd

R ookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Streaming October 27th

Disney Insider | Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled | “The Making of What If…?”

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Streaming October 29th

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

That’s everything that Disney is adding to its streaming service for the month of October. Be sure to keep scrolling to see all of the most exciting additions from past months as well.

Disney Plus new movies and shows in September 2021:

Streaming September 1st

Dug Days (Shorts) | Season 1

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends | The Ten Rings

Monsters at Work | Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If…? | Episode 104

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Streaming September 2nd

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

Streaming September 3rd

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Streaming September 8th

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

What If…? | Episode 105

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Streaming September 10th

Twenty Something (Short)

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Streaming September 15th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

What If…? | Episode 106

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Streaming September 17th

Nona (Short)

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Streaming September 22nd

Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) | All Episodes

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) | Bonus Featurettes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”

What If…? | Episode 107

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Streaming September 24th

A Spark Story

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

Streaming September 29th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”

Turner & Hooch | Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”

What If…? | Episode 108

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)

Those are all of the new movies, shows, and specials Disney Plus has added lately. We will continue to update this post every month as more new releases are announced.

