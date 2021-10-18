All the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney Plus Day falls in November, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service is loading up on new content throughout the month. Some of the new movies coming to Disney Plus in November include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, and Home Sweet Home. There are also some exciting new shows on Disney Plus, but none bigger than Hawkeye.
Disney Plus new movies and shows in November 2021:
Streaming November 3rd
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 109 “Scutwork”
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
- Photo Ark (S2)
- Storm Rising (S1)
Streaming November 5th
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
Streaming November 10th
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Streaming November 12th (Disney+ Day)
- Ciao Alberto (Short)
- Entrelazados
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Olaf Presents
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episodes 1-5
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)
- Feast (Short)
- Frozen Fever (Short)
- Get A Horse! (Short)
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- All-New Short From The Simpsons
- Paperman (Short)
- Tangled Ever After (Short)
- The Little Matchgirl (Short)
- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
- Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Streaming November 17th
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Streaming November 19th
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Streaming November 24th
- Hawkeye | Episodes 1-2
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Streaming November 25th
- The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 1”
Streaming November 26th
- The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 2”
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Streaming November 27th
- The Beatles: Get Back | “Part 3”
Streaming October 1st
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
- Alvin And The Chipmunks
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Streaming October 6th
- Among the Stars
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 112 “Bite Club”
- What If…? | Episode 109
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
- Black Widow
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
- Drain The Oceans (S4)
- The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
- Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Streaming October 8th
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
- Under Wraps
Streaming October 13th
- Just Beyond
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 106 “Career Babes”
- Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
- The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Streaming October 15th
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
Streaming October 20th
- Disney Insider | Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
- Marvel Studios: Assembled | “The Making of Black Widow”
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
- PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Streaming October 22nd
- Rookie Of The Year
- Thumbelina
Streaming October 27th
- Disney Insider | Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
- Marvel Studios: Assembled | “The Making of What If…?”
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Streaming October 29th
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- McFarland, USA
Streaming September 1st
- Dug Days (Shorts) | Season 1
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
- Marvel Studios Legends | The Ten Rings
- Monsters at Work | Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
- What If…? | Episode 104
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
Streaming September 2nd
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
Streaming September 3rd
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
Streaming September 8th
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
- What If…? | Episode 105
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Streaming September 10th
- Twenty Something (Short)
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Streaming September 15th
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
- What If…? | Episode 106
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Streaming September 17th
- Nona (Short)
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
Streaming September 22nd
- Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) | All Episodes
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) | Bonus Featurettes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”
- What If…? | Episode 107
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Streaming September 24th
- A Spark Story
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
Streaming September 29th
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
- Turner & Hooch | Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
- What If…? | Episode 108
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
