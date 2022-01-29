What to watch on Peacock in February 2022: New movies and TV shows

Peacock might not be the biggest streaming service on the market, but its new releases are always impressive. That’s why we’re always trying to help you figure out what to watch on Peacock. This month is no different, as NBC’s Peacock is adding a ton of new movies and shows.

We’ll update this page every time NBCUniversal shares a new list of monthly releases with us. If you’re a fan of live sports, February is a banner month for Peacock. Not only are the 2022 Winter Olympics streaming live throughout the month, but NBC is also airing Super Bowl 56. If you don’t care about sports, Peacock’s gritty Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, debuts in February as well.

So, without further ado, our guide on what to watch on Peacock for February 2022.

What to watch on Peacock | February 2022 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming February 1st

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001*

Ali, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Belly, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Blade 2, 2002*

Blade: Trinity, 2004*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

The Bounty Hunter, 2010*

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Bustin’ Loose, 1981*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Clockers, 1995*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

Crooklyn, 1994*

Death at a Funeral, 2010*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003*

Do the Right Thing, 1989*

Downton Abbey, 2019*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

The Express, 2008*

The Family the Preys, 2009

Four Brothers, 2005

Friends with Benefits, 2011*

Geostorm, 2017*

Hanna, 2011*

Hitch, 2005

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*

I Am Ali, 2014*

I Am Bolt, 2016*

It’s Complicated, 2009*

Jarhead, 2005*

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Last Stand, 2013*

Love Actually, 2003*

Love Happens, 2009*

A Madea Christmas, 2013

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Major Payne, 1995*

Miami Vice, 2006*

Midnight Run, 1988*

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality, 2005

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990*

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983*

Mr. Deeds, 2002*

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

Pride, 2007

Psycho, 1998*

Psycho II, 1983*

Psycho III, 1986*

Reign of Fire, 2002

Repo Men, 2010*

The Rundown, 2003*

Safe House, 2012*

The Secret of My Success, 1987*

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Slap Shot, 1977*

Superbad, 2007*

Ted 2, 2015*

This Christmas, 2007*

Wanderlust, 2012*

Weird Science, 1985*

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)

Top Chef, Season 18

Streaming February 2nd

Grown Ups, 2010

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 3rd

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 4th

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish

The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 5th

LPGA Drive On Championship*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England

Supercross – Glendale, AZ

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 6th

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy

USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 7th

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 8th

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Watford*

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 9th

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United*

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 10th

Copshop, 2021*

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 11th

Marry Me, 2022

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 12th

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby

Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 13th

Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England

Super Bowl LVI

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 14th

Tammy, 2014*

Temptation Island, Season 3

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 15th

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 16th

Murderball, 2005

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 17th

The Burning Wall, 2002

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

Trollstopia, Season 6

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 18th

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 19th

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks

Supercross – Minneapolis, MN

The Winter Olympics

WWE Elimination Chamber

Streaming February 20th

Premier League – TBD*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs

The Winter Olympics

Streaming February 21st

The 355, 2022

Streaming February 22nd

American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

Streaming February 23rd

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Streaming February 24th

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming February 25th

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins

Streaming February 26th

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France

Supercross – Arlington, TX

Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales

Winter Cup Gymnastics

Streaming February 27th

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

Streaming February 28th

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Now you know what to watch on Peacoch in February.

What to watch on Peacock | January 2022 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming January 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)

50/50, 2011*

An American Tail, 1986*

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*

Aftermath, 2021

Bad Boys, 1995*

Bad Boys II, 2003*

The Bear, 1988

The Best Man, 1999*

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998*

The Bone Collector, 1999*

Bowfinger, 1999*

The Break-Up, 2006*

The Brothers, 2001*

Chicken Run, 2000*

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Descent, 2006*

The Descent Part 2, 2010*

Die Hard, 1988*

Die Hard 2, 1998

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996*

Don’t Think Twice, 2016*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Enough, 2002*

Escape Plan, 2013

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015*

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017*

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018*

Fletch, 1985*

Fletch Lives, 1989*

The Flintstones, 1994*

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000*

Gamer, 2009*

Good Will Hunting, 1998*

Harriet, 2019*

Head Over Heels, 2001*

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*

Hotel Transylvania, 2012*

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015*

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013*

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001*

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*

The Karate Kid, 1984*

The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986*

The Karate Kid III, 1989*

Kindergarten Cop, 1990*

The Land Before Time, 1988*

Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016*

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010*

Little Rascals, 1994*

The Little Strangler, 2018*

Lost in Translation, 2003*

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Meet Dave, 2008

Midway, 1976*

The Nutty Professor, 1996*

The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000*

Old School, 2003

One for the Money, 2012*

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013*

The Prince of Egypt, 2013*

Public Enemies, 2009*

Rapture-Palooza, 2013*

Ray, 2004*

The Replacements, 2000*

Salt, 2010*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*

Scream, 1996*

Scream 2, 1997*

Seabiscuit, 2003

Selena, 1997

Selma, 2014*

Serenity, 2005*

Shrek, 2001*

Shrek 2, 2004*

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*

Tale of Despereaux, 2008*

This Means War, 2012*

Uncle Buck, 1989*

Unstoppable, 2010

A Very Merry New Year, 2021

Wanted, 2008*

The Wedding Planner, 2001*

Winter’s Bone, 2010*

FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City*

WWE Day 1*

Streaming January 2nd

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley*

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*

Snowpiercer, 2013*

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers

Streaming January 3rd

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*

Streaming January 4th

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Streaming January 5th

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Nancy & Tonya, 2022*

Streaming January 6th

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program

Streaming January 7th

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012*

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate

Streaming January 8th

Supercross – Anaheim, California

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate

Streaming January 9th

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

Streaming January 10th

Paper & Glue, 2021

Streaming January 11th

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Streaming January 12th

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)

Streaming January 13th

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6

One-Punch Man, Season 1

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming January 14th

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming January 15th

Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton*

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Premier League Goal Rush*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Streaming January 16th

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal*

Twilight, 2008*

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009*

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011*

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012*

Streaming January 18th

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Streaming January 19th

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

Streaming January 20th

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)*

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming January 21st

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming January 22nd

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley*

Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City

Premier League Goal Rush*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Streaming January 23rd

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Streaming January 24th

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

Streaming January 25th

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Streaming January 26th

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

Streaming January 27th

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming January 28th

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

Streaming January 29th

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble*

What to watch on Peacock | December 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming December 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)

The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006

16 Stones, 2015

All Hallow’s Eve, 2016

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Angels and Demons, 2009*

The Beautiful Beast, 2014

Believe, 2007

The Birds, 1963*

The Book and the Rose, 2006

Bookworm and the Beast, 2021

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005*

The Change-Up, 2011

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Charly, 2002

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Christmas at Rosemont, 2015

The Christmas Cabin, 2018

A Christmas Carol, 2000

The Christmas Carol, 1949

Christmas Comes Home, 2011

Christmas on my Block, 2021

Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014

The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020

A Christmas Proposal, 2021

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966

Christmas Time, 2017

Crooklyn, 1994*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

Dances with Wolves, 1990

Deathcember, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995

A Dog’s Tale, 1999

Drag Me to Hell, 2009*

Dragnet, 1987*

Elf Day, 2020

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997

Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019

The Family Stone, 2005

Fantastic Four, 2005

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007

Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019

A Fistful of Dollars, 1964

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017

A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018

Geostorm, 2017*

Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014

The Ghost Who Walks, 2019

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966

The Goonies, 1985

The Green Mile, 1999

The Hangover, 2009

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987*

Heaven Sent, 1994

Heaven’s Door, 2013

Holiday Baggage, 2008

Holly’s Holiday, 2012

Horse Crazy Too, 2010

HottieBoombaLottie, 2008

An Hour Behind, 2017

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018

Inferno, 2016*

Island of Grace, 2010

Jack Frost, 1996

Jonah Hex, 2010*

Just Go with It, 2011*

Land of the Dead, 2005*

Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010*

Little Heroes, 1991

Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010

Live Free of Die Hard, 2007

Love Surreal, 2015

Love, Lost and Found, 2020

The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Merry Kissmas, 2015

Minor Details, 2009

Miracle Maker, 2015

Mixed Nuts, 1994*

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014

My Santa, 2013

Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014

Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015

Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015

Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016

Next Friday, 2000

Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018

Open Season, 2006*

Overcome, 2009

The Perfect Gift, 2011

Poetic Justice, 1993*

Point Break, 1991*

Prescription for Love, 2019

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride and Prejudice, 2003

Psycho, 1960*

Red, 2010*

Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020

Retreat to Paradise, 2020

Rio 2, 2014

Rising Above, 2015

Role Models, 2008*

Ruling of the Heart, 2017

Scarlett, 2020

Scents and Sensibility, 2013

The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Snowmance, 2017

Space Jam, 1996

Spider-Man, 2002*

Spider-Man 2, 2004*

Spider-Man 3, 2007*

The Spruces and Pines, 2017

Storm Rider, 2014

Tidy Tim’s, 2020

The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014

Twister, 1996

Vamp U, 2011

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996

Witless Protection, 2008*

WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)

Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4

Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5

Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7

Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City*

Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea*

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton*

Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley*

Streaming December 2nd

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford*

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Shooting Gallery, 2005

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming December 3rd

Annie Live! (NBC)

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*

Habit, 2021*

MECUM Auto Auctions

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

Streaming December 4th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*

Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton*

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Streaming December 5th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada*

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*

Streaming December 6th

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13

Streaming December 7th

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

Streaming December 9th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 5

Streaming December 10th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Streaming December 11th

A Christmas Miracle, 2021*

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United

Streaming December 12th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle*

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

Streaming December 13th

Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Miss Universe (Telemundo)

Streaming December 14th

American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa*

Streaming December 15th

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*

Premier League – Burnley v. Watford*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton*

Streaming December 16th

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton*

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Streaming December 17th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Burning Wall, 2002

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy*

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

Streaming December 18th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford*

Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

PNC Championship Golf

Summer House, Season 5

Streaming December 19th

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France*

Peacock by the Fire, 2020*

PNC Championship Golf

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool*

Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

Streaming December 20th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*

Streaming December 21st

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France*

Streaming December 22nd

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*

Streaming December 23rd

Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming December 26th

Monster Hunt 2, 2018*

Premier League Goal Rush*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal*

Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton*

Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

Streaming December 27th

His Secret Past, 2016

Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

Streaming December 28th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United*

Streaming December 29th

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*

Streaming December 30th

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle*

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019

Streaming December 31st

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5

What to watch on Peacock | November 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming November 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)

17 Again, 2009*

2012, 2009*

The Addams Family, 1991

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Billy Madison, 1995*

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020

Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020

Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020

Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016*

Casper’s Scare School, 2006*

Christmas in Compton, 2012*

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Coat of Many Colors, 2016*

The Cold Light of Day, 2012*

Country Line, 2017

Cry Baby, 1990*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

Death at a Funeral, 2010*

Deck the Halls, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Downton Abbey, 2019*

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

End of Days, 1999*

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*

Evan Almighty, 2007*

Far and Away, 1992*

Goodfellas, 1990

Fatal Secrets, 2009

Hairspray Live!, 2016*

Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016

Happy Gilmore, 1996*

High Holiday, 2021*

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996*

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*

Into the Mirror, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018*

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Last Song, 2010

Legal Action, 2018

The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019

Lethal Weapon, 1987*

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989*

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992*

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998*

Lone Survivor, 2013

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011

A Lot Like Christmas, 2019

Lucy, 2014*

Menace II Society, 1993

Midnight Run, 1988

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014*

Mo’ Money, 1992*

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007*

Munich, 2005*

Murder Manual, 2019

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors, 2014*

New Year New Us, 2021

Non-Stop, 2014*

The Notebook, 2004

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982*

The Only Thrill, 1997

Open Water, 2004*

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006*

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan Live, 2014*

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Proposal, 2009

Reindeer Games, 2020

Salt, 2010*

Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985*

Santa’s Slay, 2005*

Savannah Sunrise, 2016

Scent of a Woman, 1992*

Seven, 1995*

Shadows in the Sun, 2005

The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013*

Sunburn, 1999

Ted 2, 2015*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993*

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003*

Terminator Salvation, 2009*

Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019

This Christmas, 2007*

TMNT, 2007*

Trainwreck, 2015*

Unstoppable, 2010*

W., 2008*

Walk the Line, 2005

The Warrant, 2020

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

The Wiz: Live, 2015*

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1

The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7

Wild West Chronicles, Season 1

Streaming November 2nd

Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)*

Streaming November 4th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Beast Mode, 2020

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 5th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014

Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa*

Streaming November 6th

Breeders Cup Classic

The Great Christmas Switch, 2021*

Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley*

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Streaming November 7th

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*

Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams

Streaming November 8th

The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015

Arthur & Merlin, 2015

AWOL-72, 2016

Behaving Badly, 2014

Body of Sin, 2018

The Challenge Disaster, 2019

The Changeover, 2019

The Crash, 2017

Daylight’s End, 2016

Don’t Hang Up, 2017

Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014

Eloise, 2017

The Good Neighbor, 2016

The Great Bear, 2014

Heavenly Deposit, 2019

A Horse for Summer, 2015

The Hot Flashes, 2013

Pixies, 2015

Pod, 2015

Pressure, 2015

Rapid Eye Movement, 2019

Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019

Robot Overlords, 2015

Rushlights, 2013

Scenic Route, 2013

The Strange Ones, 2018

The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014

Streaming November 10th

Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012

The Restless Conscience, 1992

Streaming November 11th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 12th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011

Streaming November 13th

Christmas Time is Here, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*

Streaming November 14th

Dead Heist, 2007

Edmond, 2005

Ernest in the Army, 1998

Ernest Rides Again, 1993

Fifty Pills, 2006

Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007

Grand Theft Parsons, 2004

The Great New Wonderful, 2005

Labor Pains, 2009

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017

Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*

The Proposition, 2005

Straight A’s, 2013

Strays, 1997

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders

Streaming November 15th

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*

Liar, Liar, 1997*

Streaming November 16th

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

One Day, 2011*

Safe House, 2012*

Streaming November 17th

1,000 Times Good Night, 2013

All You Ever Wished For, 2018

Arcadia, 2012

The Barefoot Artists, 2014

Broken, 2012

Burn Burn Burn, 2015

Dogs on the Inside, 2014

Famous Nathan, 2014

Glassland, 2014

The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010

Hector, 2015

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018

Jasper Jones, 2017

Longmire, Seasons 1-6

My Art, 2016

Not Another Happy Ending, 2013

A Reggae Sesson, 1988

Second Coming, 2014

Sign Painters, 2014

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

Strike a Pose, 2016

Streaming November 18th

30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019

All I Want For Christmas, 2013

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Avenging Angelo, 2003

Blonde and Blonder, 2008

Bob the Builder, 2005

Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

Christmas Together, 2020

A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Hidden Away, 2013

High School Exorcism, 2014

Holiday Switch, 2007

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Mad Whale, 2019

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*

A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Save the Wedding, 2021

Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

The World Made Straight, 2015

Streaming November 19th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Pressure Cooker, 2008

Teach, 2013

Streaming November 20th

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross*

Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*

Streaming November 21st

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Nitro Rallycross*

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series*

Streaming November 22nd

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Streaming November 24th

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 25th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 26th

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

Streaming November 27th

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*

Streaming November 28th

Christmas Is You, 2021*

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton*

Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

What to watch on Peacock | October 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming October 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)

21 Jump Street, 2012*

30 Days of Night, 2007

Alien vs. Predator, 2004*

American Gangster, 2007*

Apollo 13, 1995

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bad Moon, 1996

Beloved, 1998

The Blob, 1988*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

The Broken, 2008*

The Burbs, 1989*

Carlito’s Way, 1993

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005

Casino, 1995*

Cast Away, 2000

Cat People, 1982*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Day of the Dead, 1985

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Devil, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014

Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast Five, 2011*

The Fly, 1958

Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980*

Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989*

The Funhouse, 1981*

Gremlins, 1984*

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*

Half Baked, 1998

Harlem Nights, 1989

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007*

Honey, 2003*

How High, 2001*

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

It Follows, 2015*

Jason X, 2001*

Kicks, 2016*

Knowing, 2009*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

The Mask, 1994*

Me You Madness, 2021*

Mercury Rising, 1998

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted*

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Never Back Down, 2008*

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991*

Predator, 1987*

Predator 2, 1990*

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987*

Problem Child, 1990

Prometheus, 2012*

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990*

Reality Bites, 1994*

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017*

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw, 2004*

Saw 2, 2005*

Saw 3, 2006*

Saw 3D, 2010*

Saw 4, 2007*

Saw 5, 2008*

Saw 6, 2009*

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Separation, 2021*

Shocker, 1989*

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005*

Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002

Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008

Slither, 2006*

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*

Taken, 2008*

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*

The Triumph, 2006

U-571, 2000

Videodrome, 1983*

Village of the Damned, 1995*

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2

Dive Olly Dive, Season 2

Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11

Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Halloween Horror Nights Channel*

Universal Monsters Channel*

The Witching Hour Channel*

Streaming October 2nd

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats

Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

Streaming October 3rd

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 6th

It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12

Streaming October 7th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Streaming October 8th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 9th

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)

Streaming October 10th

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 13th

Dead Silence, 2007*

In Good Company, 2004*

Streaming October 14th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 15th

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*

Dark Crimes, 2018*

Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Halloween Kills, 2021*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 16th

Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley

Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)

Streaming October 17th

Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 18th

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Streaming October 21st

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel

Streaming October 23rd

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans

Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)

Streaming October 24th

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 26th

Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Streaming October 27th

Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Streaming October 28th

All Summers End, 2017

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Band of Robbers, 2015

Beers of Joy, 2019

Daphne, 2017

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 29th

The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)

Southern Charm, Season 7

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 30th

Much Ado About Christmas, 2021*

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels

Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United

Streaming October 31st

Spirit Untamed, 2021

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything new that NBCUniversal has added to Peacock in recent months.