What to watch on Peacock in February 2022: New movies and TV shows

Peacock might not be the biggest streaming service on the market, but its new releases are always impressive. That’s why we’re always trying to help you figure out what to watch on Peacock. This month is no different, as NBC’s Peacock is adding a ton of new movies and shows.
We’ll update this page every time NBCUniversal shares a new list of monthly releases with us. If you’re a fan of live sports, February is a banner month for Peacock. Not only are the 2022 Winter Olympics streaming live throughout the month, but NBC is also airing Super Bowl 56. If you don’t care about sports, Peacock’s gritty Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, debuts in February as well.
So, without further ado, our guide on what to watch on Peacock for February 2022.
What to watch on Peacock | February 2022 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming February 1st
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001*
- Ali, 2011
- Along Came Polly, 2004*
- Belly, 1998
- Blade, 1998*
- Blade 2, 2002*
- Blade: Trinity, 2004*
- The Blues Brothers, 1980*
- The Bounty Hunter, 2010*
- The Breakfast Club, 1985*
- Bridesmaids, 2011*
- Bringing Down the House, 2003
- Bustin’ Loose, 1981*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
- Clockers, 1995*
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*
- Crooklyn, 1994*
- Death at a Funeral, 2010*
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008
- Deliver Us From Eva, 2003*
- Do the Right Thing, 1989*
- Downton Abbey, 2019*
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- Erin Brockovich, 2000*
- The Express, 2008*
- The Family the Preys, 2009
- Four Brothers, 2005
- Friends with Benefits, 2011*
- Geostorm, 2017*
- Hanna, 2011*
- Hitch, 2005
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*
- I Am Ali, 2014*
- I Am Bolt, 2016*
- It’s Complicated, 2009*
- Jarhead, 2005*
- Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
- The Last Stand, 2013*
- Love Actually, 2003*
- Love Happens, 2009*
- A Madea Christmas, 2013
- Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- Major Payne, 1995*
- Miami Vice, 2006*
- Midnight Run, 1988*
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality, 2005
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990*
- Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
- Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983*
- Mr. Deeds, 2002*
- Pitch Black, 2000*
- The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
- Pride, 2007
- Psycho, 1998*
- Psycho II, 1983*
- Psycho III, 1986*
- Reign of Fire, 2002
- Repo Men, 2010*
- The Rundown, 2003*
- Safe House, 2012*
- The Secret of My Success, 1987*
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Slap Shot, 1977*
- Superbad, 2007*
- Ted 2, 2015*
- This Christmas, 2007*
- Wanderlust, 2012*
- Weird Science, 1985*
- What Happens in Vegas, 2008
- What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
- Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
- Top Chef, Season 18
Streaming February 2nd
- Grown Ups, 2010
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 3rd
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- LPGA Drive On Championship*
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 4th
- LPGA Drive On Championship*
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish
- The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 5th
- LPGA Drive On Championship*
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State*
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
- Supercross – Glendale, AZ
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 6th
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks
- Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
- USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 7th
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 8th
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Watford*
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 9th
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United*
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 10th
- Copshop, 2021*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal*
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 11th
- Marry Me, 2022
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 12th
- Premier League – TBD*
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby
- Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland
- Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland
- Supercross – Anaheim, CA
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 13th
- Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – TBD*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins
- Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England
- Super Bowl LVI
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 14th
- Tammy, 2014*
- Temptation Island, Season 3
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 15th
- The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 16th
- Murderball, 2005
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 17th
- The Burning Wall, 2002
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
- Trollstopia, Season 6
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 18th
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 19th
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
- Premier League – TBD*
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks
- Supercross – Minneapolis, MN
- The Winter Olympics
- WWE Elimination Chamber
Streaming February 20th
- Premier League – TBD*
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs
- The Winter Olympics
Streaming February 21st
- The 355, 2022
Streaming February 22nd
- American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
Streaming February 23rd
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)
Streaming February 24th
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
- Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming February 25th
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins
Streaming February 26th
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan*
- Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
- PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)
- Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France
- Supercross – Arlington, TX
- Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales
- Winter Cup Gymnastics
Streaming February 27th
- Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
- PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs
- Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy
Streaming February 28th
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)
What to watch on Peacock | January 2022 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming January 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)
- 50/50, 2011*
- An American Tail, 1986*
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991*
- Aftermath, 2021
- Bad Boys, 1995*
- Bad Boys II, 2003*
- The Bear, 1988
- The Best Man, 1999*
- Blues Brothers 2000, 1998*
- The Bone Collector, 1999*
- Bowfinger, 1999*
- The Break-Up, 2006*
- The Brothers, 2001*
- Chicken Run, 2000*
- Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
- The Descent, 2006*
- The Descent Part 2, 2010*
- Die Hard, 1988*
- Die Hard 2, 1998
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996*
- Don’t Think Twice, 2016*
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
- Enough, 2002*
- Escape Plan, 2013
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*
- Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015*
- Fifty Shades Darker, 2017*
- Fifty Shades Freed, 2018*
- Fletch, 1985*
- Fletch Lives, 1989*
- The Flintstones, 1994*
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000*
- Gamer, 2009*
- Good Will Hunting, 1998*
- Harriet, 2019*
- Head Over Heels, 2001*
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*
- Hotel Transylvania, 2012*
- Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015*
- Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013*
- Josie and the Pussycats, 2001*
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*
- The Karate Kid, 1984*
- The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986*
- The Karate Kid III, 1989*
- Kindergarten Cop, 1990*
- The Land Before Time, 1988*
- Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016*
- Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010*
- Little Rascals, 1994*
- The Little Strangler, 2018*
- Lost in Translation, 2003*
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- Meet Dave, 2008
- Midway, 1976*
- The Nutty Professor, 1996*
- The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000*
- Old School, 2003
- One for the Money, 2012*
- The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013*
- The Prince of Egypt, 2013*
- Public Enemies, 2009*
- Rapture-Palooza, 2013*
- Ray, 2004*
- The Replacements, 2000*
- Salt, 2010*
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*
- Scream, 1996*
- Scream 2, 1997*
- Seabiscuit, 2003
- Selena, 1997
- Selma, 2014*
- Serenity, 2005*
- Shrek, 2001*
- Shrek 2, 2004*
- Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*
- Tale of Despereaux, 2008*
- This Means War, 2012*
- Uncle Buck, 1989*
- Unstoppable, 2010
- A Very Merry New Year, 2021
- Wanted, 2008*
- The Wedding Planner, 2001*
- Winter’s Bone, 2010*
- FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany*
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City*
- WWE Day 1*
Streaming January 2nd
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*
- Snowpiercer, 2013*
- Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
Streaming January 3rd
- The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*
Streaming January 4th
- Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
- That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Streaming January 5th
- American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Nancy & Tonya, 2022*
Streaming January 6th
- Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program
Streaming January 7th
- Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012*
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate
Streaming January 8th
- Supercross – Anaheim, California
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate
- U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate
Streaming January 9th
- PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
- Sunday Night Football – Week 18
- 2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating
Streaming January 10th
- Paper & Glue, 2021
Streaming January 11th
- Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
- That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Streaming January 12th
- American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
- Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
- Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
Streaming January 13th
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
- One-Punch Man, Season 1
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming January 14th
- Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming January 15th
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United
- Premier League Goal Rush*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
- Supercross – Oakland, CA
- U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
Streaming January 16th
- European Figure Skating Championships 2022
- Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal*
- Twilight, 2008*
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009*
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010*
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011*
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012*
Streaming January 18th
- Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 29
- That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Streaming January 19th
- American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
- Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*
- This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
Streaming January 20th
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)*
- True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming January 21st
- Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming January 22nd
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
- Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City
- Premier League Goal Rush*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
- Supercross – San Diego, CA
- U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Streaming January 23rd
- IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham
- U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Streaming January 24th
- Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
- We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
Streaming January 25th
- Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
- That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Streaming January 26th
- American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
- Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
- This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
Streaming January 27th
- Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming January 28th
- Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*
Streaming January 29th
- IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*
- Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
- Supercross – Anaheim, CA
- WWE Royal Rumble*
What to watch on Peacock | December 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming December 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)
- The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006
- 16 Stones, 2015
- All Hallow’s Eve, 2016
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
- Angels and Demons, 2009*
- The Beautiful Beast, 2014
- Believe, 2007
- The Birds, 1963*
- The Book and the Rose, 2006
- Bookworm and the Beast, 2021
- Bridesmaids, 2011*
- Brokeback Mountain, 2005*
- The Change-Up, 2011
- Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
- Charly, 2002
- A Child’s Christmas, 2008
- Christmas at Rosemont, 2015
- The Christmas Cabin, 2018
- A Christmas Carol, 2000
- The Christmas Carol, 1949
- Christmas Comes Home, 2011
- Christmas on my Block, 2021
- Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014
- The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020
- A Christmas Proposal, 2021
- The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966
- Christmas Time, 2017
- Crooklyn, 1994*
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
- Dances with Wolves, 1990
- Deathcember, 2019
- Die Hard, 1988
- Die Hard 2, 1990
- Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995
- A Dog’s Tale, 1999
- Drag Me to Hell, 2009*
- Dragnet, 1987*
- Elf Day, 2020
- The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997
- Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019
- The Family Stone, 2005
- Fantastic Four, 2005
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007
- Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019
- A Fistful of Dollars, 1964
- Friday, 1995
- The Friday After Next, 2002
- A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017
- A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018
- Geostorm, 2017*
- Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014
- The Ghost Who Walks, 2019
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Green Mile, 1999
- The Hangover, 2009
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004
- Harry and the Hendersons, 1987*
- Heaven Sent, 1994
- Heaven’s Door, 2013
- Holiday Baggage, 2008
- Holly’s Holiday, 2012
- Horse Crazy Too, 2010
- HottieBoombaLottie, 2008
- An Hour Behind, 2017
- How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
- In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018
- Inferno, 2016*
- Island of Grace, 2010
- Jack Frost, 1996
- Jonah Hex, 2010*
- Just Go with It, 2011*
- Land of the Dead, 2005*
- Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021
- Little Fockers, 2010*
- Little Heroes, 1991
- Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010
- Live Free of Die Hard, 2007
- Love Surreal, 2015
- Love, Lost and Found, 2020
- The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012
- Meet the Fockers, 2004*
- Meet the Parents, 2000*
- Merry Kissmas, 2015
- Minor Details, 2009
- Miracle Maker, 2015
- Mixed Nuts, 1994*
- Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
- My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014
- My Santa, 2013
- Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014
- Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015
- Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015
- Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016
- Next Friday, 2000
- Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018
- Open Season, 2006*
- Overcome, 2009
- The Perfect Gift, 2011
- Poetic Justice, 1993*
- Point Break, 1991*
- Prescription for Love, 2019
- Pretty Woman, 1990
- Pride and Prejudice, 2003
- Psycho, 1960*
- Red, 2010*
- Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020
- Retreat to Paradise, 2020
- Rio 2, 2014
- Rising Above, 2015
- Role Models, 2008*
- Ruling of the Heart, 2017
- Scarlett, 2020
- Scents and Sensibility, 2013
- The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
- Snowmance, 2017
- Space Jam, 1996
- Spider-Man, 2002*
- Spider-Man 2, 2004*
- Spider-Man 3, 2007*
- The Spruces and Pines, 2017
- Storm Rider, 2014
- Tidy Tim’s, 2020
- The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014
- Twister, 1996
- Vamp U, 2011
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996
- Witless Protection, 2008*
- WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020
- Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991
- 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
- Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
- Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4
- Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5
- Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7
- Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City*
- Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley*
Streaming December 2nd
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*
- Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford*
- The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Shooting Gallery, 2005
- Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
- Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming December 3rd
- Annie Live! (NBC)
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*
- Habit, 2021*
- MECUM Auto Auctions
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Streaming December 4th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada*
- Jingle Bell Princess, 2021*
- Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*
- PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
- Premier League Goal Rush*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps
- World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*
- You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021
Streaming December 5th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado*
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada*
- Nitro Rallycross at The Firm*
- PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City*
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins
- Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
- World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City*
Streaming December 6th
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13
Streaming December 7th
- Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4
- Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
Streaming December 9th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*
- Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
- The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
- Trollstopia, Season 5
Streaming December 10th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
- Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Streaming December 11th
- A Christmas Miracle, 2021*
- Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*
- PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
- Premier League Goal Rush*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United
Streaming December 12th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France*
- PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
- Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle*
- Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
Streaming December 13th
- Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Miss Universe (Telemundo)
Streaming December 14th
- American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
- My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021
- Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa*
Streaming December 15th
- Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
- Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Burnley v. Watford*
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton*
Streaming December 16th
- A Christmas Village Romance, 2021
- Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)*
- Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
- Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton*
- Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
Streaming December 17th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Burning Wall, 2002
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy*
- Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5
Streaming December 18th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy*
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
- PNC Championship Golf
- Summer House, Season 5
Streaming December 19th
- The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France*
- Peacock by the Fire, 2020*
- PNC Championship Golf
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool*
- Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020
- Trolls Yule Log, 2020
Streaming December 20th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy*
- Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970*
Streaming December 21st
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France*
Streaming December 22nd
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy*
Streaming December 23rd
- Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming December 26th
- Monster Hunt 2, 2018*
- Premier League Goal Rush*
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton*
- Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
Streaming December 27th
- His Secret Past, 2016
- Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6
Streaming December 28th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy*
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria*
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City*
- Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United*
Streaming December 29th
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy*
- FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*
Streaming December 30th
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle*
- Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019
Streaming December 31st
- NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5
What to watch on Peacock | November 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming November 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)
- 17 Again, 2009*
- 2012, 2009*
- The Addams Family, 1991
- Along Came Polly, 2004*
- Billy Madison, 1995*
- Blade, 1998
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020
- Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020
- Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020
- Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016*
- Casper’s Scare School, 2006*
- Christmas in Compton, 2012*
- Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
- Coat of Many Colors, 2016*
- The Cold Light of Day, 2012*
- Country Line, 2017
- Cry Baby, 1990*
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*
- Dazed and Confused, 1993*
- Death at a Funeral, 2010*
- Deck the Halls, 2006*
- The Deer Hunter, 1978*
- Downton Abbey, 2019*
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020*
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
- End of Days, 1999*
- Erin Brockovich, 2000*
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*
- Evan Almighty, 2007*
- Far and Away, 1992*
- Goodfellas, 1990
- Fatal Secrets, 2009
- Hairspray Live!, 2016*
- Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016
- Happy Gilmore, 1996*
- High Holiday, 2021*
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996*
- How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*
- Into the Mirror, 2018
- Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018*
- A Knight’s Tale, 2001
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
- The Last Song, 2010
- Legal Action, 2018
- The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019
- Lethal Weapon, 1987*
- Lethal Weapon 2, 1989*
- Lethal Weapon 3, 1992*
- Lethal Weapon 4, 1998*
- Lone Survivor, 2013
- Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011
- A Lot Like Christmas, 2019
- Lucy, 2014*
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Midnight Run, 1988
- A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014*
- Mo’ Money, 1992*
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007*
- Munich, 2005*
- Murder Manual, 2019
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Neighbors, 2014*
- New Year New Us, 2021
- Non-Stop, 2014*
- The Notebook, 2004
- An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982*
- The Only Thrill, 1997
- Open Water, 2004*
- Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006*
- Patriot Games, 1992
- Peter Pan Live, 2014*
- Pitch Black, 2000*
- The Proposal, 2009
- Reindeer Games, 2020
- Salt, 2010*
- Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985*
- Santa’s Slay, 2005*
- Savannah Sunrise, 2016
- Scent of a Woman, 1992*
- Seven, 1995*
- Shadows in the Sun, 2005
- The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013*
- Sunburn, 1999
- Ted 2, 2015*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993*
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003*
- Terminator Salvation, 2009*
- Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019
- This Christmas, 2007*
- TMNT, 2007*
- Trainwreck, 2015*
- Unstoppable, 2010*
- W., 2008*
- Walk the Line, 2005
- The Warrant, 2020
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*
- The Wiz: Live, 2015*
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
- Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1
- The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7
- Wild West Chronicles, Season 1
Streaming November 2nd
- Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)*
Streaming November 4th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- Beast Mode, 2020
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming November 5th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014
- Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa*
Streaming November 6th
- Breeders Cup Classic
- The Great Christmas Switch, 2021*
- Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame
- Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle
Streaming November 7th
- Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1
- NASCAR Cup Series Championship
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*
- Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams
Streaming November 8th
- The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015
- Arthur & Merlin, 2015
- AWOL-72, 2016
- Behaving Badly, 2014
- Body of Sin, 2018
- The Challenge Disaster, 2019
- The Changeover, 2019
- The Crash, 2017
- Daylight’s End, 2016
- Don’t Hang Up, 2017
- Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014
- Eloise, 2017
- The Good Neighbor, 2016
- The Great Bear, 2014
- Heavenly Deposit, 2019
- A Horse for Summer, 2015
- The Hot Flashes, 2013
- Pixies, 2015
- Pod, 2015
- Pressure, 2015
- Rapid Eye Movement, 2019
- Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019
- Robot Overlords, 2015
- Rushlights, 2013
- Scenic Route, 2013
- The Strange Ones, 2018
- The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014
Streaming November 10th
- Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012
- The Restless Conscience, 1992
Streaming November 11th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
- The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming November 12th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011
Streaming November 13th
- Christmas Time is Here, 2021*
- Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*
Streaming November 14th
- Dead Heist, 2007
- Edmond, 2005
- Ernest in the Army, 1998
- Ernest Rides Again, 1993
- Fifty Pills, 2006
- Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007
- Grand Theft Parsons, 2004
- The Great New Wonderful, 2005
- Labor Pains, 2009
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017
- Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003
- Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*
- The Proposition, 2005
- Straight A’s, 2013
- Strays, 1997
- Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders
Streaming November 15th
- Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*
- Liar, Liar, 1997*
Streaming November 16th
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*
- One Day, 2011*
- Safe House, 2012*
Streaming November 17th
- 1,000 Times Good Night, 2013
- All You Ever Wished For, 2018
- Arcadia, 2012
- The Barefoot Artists, 2014
- Broken, 2012
- Burn Burn Burn, 2015
- Dogs on the Inside, 2014
- Famous Nathan, 2014
- Glassland, 2014
- The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010
- Hector, 2015
- Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018
- Jasper Jones, 2017
- Longmire, Seasons 1-6
- My Art, 2016
- Not Another Happy Ending, 2013
- A Reggae Sesson, 1988
- Second Coming, 2014
- Sign Painters, 2014
- Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011
- Strike a Pose, 2016
Streaming November 18th
- 30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019
- All I Want For Christmas, 2013
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
- Avenging Angelo, 2003
- Blonde and Blonder, 2008
- Bob the Builder, 2005
- Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
- Christmas Together, 2020
- A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012
- Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
- Hidden Away, 2013
- High School Exorcism, 2014
- Holiday Switch, 2007
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Mad Whale, 2019
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*
- A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Save the Wedding, 2021
- Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018
- The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
- What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008
- Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003
- The World Made Straight, 2015
Streaming November 19th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Pressure Cooker, 2008
- Teach, 2013
Streaming November 20th
- A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021*
- Nitro Rallycross*
- Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
- Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*
Streaming November 21st
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
- Nitro Rallycross*
- Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
- WWE Survivor Series*
Streaming November 22nd
- Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
Streaming November 24th
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming November 25th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
- Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
- Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
- Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming November 26th
- Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021
Streaming November 27th
- Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*
- Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*
Streaming November 28th
- Christmas Is You, 2021*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Everton*
- Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*
- Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
- Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens
What to watch on Peacock | October 2021 new movies and TV shows:
Streaming October 1st (* = exclusive to Peacock)
- 21 Jump Street, 2012*
- 30 Days of Night, 2007
- Alien vs. Predator, 2004*
- American Gangster, 2007*
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Back to the Future, 1985*
- Back to the Future II, 1989*
- Back to the Future III, 1990*
- Bad Moon, 1996
- Beloved, 1998
- The Blob, 1988*
- The Blues Brothers, 1980*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
- The Breakfast Club, 1985*
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- The Broken, 2008*
- The Burbs, 1989*
- Carlito’s Way, 1993
- Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005
- Casino, 1995*
- Cast Away, 2000
- Cat People, 1982*
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Coyote Ugly, 2000
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Curse of the Fly, 1965
- Day of the Dead, 1985
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008*
- Devil, 2010
- Die Hard, 1988
- Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
- Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014
- Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015
- Dracula, 1931
- Dracula, 1979*
- Fast & Furious, 2009*
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
- Fast Five, 2011*
- The Fly, 1958
- Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
- Friday the 13th, 1980*
- Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*
- Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*
- Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*
- Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*
- Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989*
- The Funhouse, 1981*
- Gremlins, 1984*
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*
- Half Baked, 1998
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007*
- Honey, 2003*
- How High, 2001*
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- It Follows, 2015*
- Jason X, 2001*
- Kicks, 2016*
- Knowing, 2009*
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
- Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
- The Mask, 1994*
- Me You Madness, 2021*
- Mercury Rising, 1998
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted*
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- The Natural, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- Never Back Down, 2008*
- The Omen, 2006
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991*
- Predator, 1987*
- Predator 2, 1990*
- Predators, 2010
- Prince of Darkness, 1987*
- Problem Child, 1990
- Prometheus, 2012*
- Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990*
- Reality Bites, 1994*
- Return of the Fly, 1959
- Rings, 2017*
- Runaway Bride, 1999
- Saw, 2004*
- Saw 2, 2005*
- Saw 3, 2006*
- Saw 3D, 2010*
- Saw 4, 2007*
- Saw 5, 2008*
- Saw 6, 2009*
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Separation, 2021*
- Shocker, 1989*
- The Sixth Sense, 1999
- The Skeleton Key, 2005*
- Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002
- Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008
- Slither, 2006*
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*
- Taken, 2008*
- Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003*
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*
- The Triumph, 2006
- U-571, 2000
- Videodrome, 1983*
- Village of the Damned, 1995*
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009
- Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2
- Dive Olly Dive, Season 2
- Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11
- Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1
- Halloween Horror Nights Channel*
- Universal Monsters Channel*
- The Witching Hour Channel*
Streaming October 2nd
- Nitro Rallycross
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
Streaming October 3rd
- Nitro Rallycross
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 6th
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12
Streaming October 7th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Streaming October 8th
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 9th
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)
Streaming October 10th
- Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 13th
- Dead Silence, 2007*
- In Good Company, 2004*
Streaming October 14th
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15
- Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 15th
- Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*
- Dark Crimes, 2018*
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
- Halloween Kills, 2021*
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 16th
- Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley
- Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton
- Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)
Streaming October 17th
- Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 18th
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Streaming October 21st
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel
Streaming October 23rd
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley
- Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City
- Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)
Streaming October 24th
- Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City
- Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 26th
- Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)
Streaming October 27th
- Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Streaming October 28th
- All Summers End, 2017
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- Band of Robbers, 2015
- Beers of Joy, 2019
- Daphne, 2017
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 29th
- The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 7
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming October 30th
- Much Ado About Christmas, 2021*
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels
- Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton
- Premier League – Watford v. Southampton
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United
Streaming October 31st
- Spirit Untamed, 2021
- Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings
- Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
