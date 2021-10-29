What to watch on Paramount Plus: New movies and shows in November 2021

Disney Plus isn’t the only streaming service with a thrilling Jeremy Renner show in November. Paramount Plus is debuting its original series Mayor of Kingstown next month, which stars Renner as a well-known power broker in Kingstown, Michigan. Other highlights include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Star Trek: Discovery season 4, The Fifth Element, and a bunch of sports.

Paramount Plus new releases for November 2021

Paramount Plus Originals and Exclusives

11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog

11/11: Premiere of The Game

11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars

11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special

11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown

11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery

11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6

11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996

11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas

Sports on Paramount Plus

11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League

11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force

11/6: SEC on CBS

11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition

11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action

11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational

11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships

11/13: SEC on CBS

11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica

11/20: NWSL Championship Game

11/20: SEC on CBS

11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check local listings)

11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final

11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League

11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State

11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)

11/27: SEC on CBS

11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)

Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition

Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition

Streaming November 1st

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

Streaming November 3rd

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8)

Streaming November 8th

Emperor

Pain & Gain

Streaming November 10th

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Streaming November 17th

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

Those are all of the latest additions to Paramount Plus. We’ll be back every month with updates.