What to watch on Paramount Plus: New movies and shows in November 2021

Disney Plus isn’t the only streaming service with a thrilling Jeremy Renner show in November. Paramount Plus is debuting its original series Mayor of Kingstown next month, which stars Renner as a well-known power broker in Kingstown, Michigan. Other highlights include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Star Trek: Discovery season 4, The Fifth Element, and a bunch of sports.
Paramount Plus new releases for November 2021
Paramount Plus Originals and Exclusives
- 11/10: Premiere of Clifford the Big Red Dog
- 11/11: Premiere of The Game
- 11/11: Season 2 premiere of The Challenge: All Stars
- 11/14: Premiere of Adele One Night Only Special
- 11/14: Premiere of Mayor of Kingstown
- 11/18: Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery
- 11/18: Season 2 premiere of Texas 6
- 11/19: Premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996
- 11/24: Premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
- 11/26: Premiere of A Loud House Christmas
Sports on Paramount Plus
- 11/2, 11/3: UEFA Champions League
- 11/4: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/6: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Air Force
- 11/6: SEC on CBS
- 11/7: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
- 11/7: Professional Bull Riding competition
- 11/11, 11/16: Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/12, 11/19, 11/26: Combate Global MMA Action
- 11/12, 11/16: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/13: 2021 Rogue Invitational
- 11/13: 2021 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series Men’s and Women’s Championships
- 11/13: SEC on CBS
- 11/14: NFL ON CBS Week 10 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 11/16: U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Jamaica
- 11/20: NWSL Championship Game
- 11/20: SEC on CBS
- 11/21: NFL ON CBS Week 11 (check local listings)
- 11/21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
- 11/23: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Final
- 11/23, 11/24: UEFA Champions League
- 11/24, 11/25: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
- 11/25: NFL ON CBS – Thanksgiving Day – Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys
- 11/26 – 11/30: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
- 11/26: College Football on CBS – Boise State vs. San Diego State
- 11/26: SEC on CBS – Missouri vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM, ET)
- 11/27: SEC on CBS
- 11/28: NFL ON CBS Week 12 (check local listings)
- Throughout November: Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Throughout November: Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Throughout November: Scotland Professional Football League competition
- Throughout November: Italy’s Serie A competition
Streaming November 1st
- Abandon
- Addams Family Values
- All the Right Moves
- Apache Uprising
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Black Dynamite
- Bounce
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Breaking News in Yuba County
- Buffalo Bill and The Indians
- Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
- China Moon
- Cutter’s Way
- Dark Angel
- Doc
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
- Enter the Ninja
- Eye for An Eye
- Eye of the Needle
- Fargo
- Flesh and Bone
- Friday The 13th Part II
- Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
- Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
- Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hardball
- How to Beat the High Cost of Living
- I Escaped From Devil’s Island
- In Secret
- Modern Girls
- Kate & Leopold
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Pootie Tang
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Real Men
- Resident Evil
- Revenge of the Ninja
- Sahara
- Single White Female
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Star Trek
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- That Thing You Do!
- The Fifth Element
- The Fighter
- The Fly
- The General’s Daughter
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Outside
- The Prestige
- The Quiet Man
- The Shootist
- The Switch
- The Uninvited
- The Wood
- Troll 2
- True Grit
Streaming November 3rd
- Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
- Before I Forget (Season 1)
- Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
- Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom (Season 8)
Streaming November 8th
- Emperor
- Pain & Gain
Streaming November 10th
- Aerial Britain (Season 2)
- Air Warriors (Season 8)
- America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
- My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
- Ocean Super Predators
- Sacred Sites (Season 2)
- Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
- Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
- Wildest California
- Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Streaming November 17th
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
- Love & Listings (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol (Season 6)
- The Loud House (Season 4)
Those are all of the latest additions to Paramount Plus. We’ll be back every month with updates.