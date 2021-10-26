All of the new releases coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Amazon hasn’t had many shows that can compete with the likes of Stranger Things, Foundation, or Game of Thrones, but that may just change in November. Among the new releases on Amazon Prime Video next month is The Wheel of Time, which is a new original show based on a series of epic fantasy novels. There’s no telling if it will be the next Game of Thrones, but it should at least serve as a worthy appetizer to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which is coming in 2022.Today's Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews start at just $22 in this amazing sale! List Price:$27.99 Price:$22.39 You Save:$5.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Prime Video new releases: November 2021
Streaming November 1st
- 50/50 (2011)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
- Alpha Dog (2005)
- American Assassin (2017)
- Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
- Bringing Down The House (2003)
- Casanova, Last Love (2021)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Children Of Men (2006)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dan In Real Life (2007)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- Dragonball Evolution (2009)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Eragon (2006)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
- Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
- In Time (2011)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- Jingle All The Way (1996)
- Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
- Johnny English (2003)
- Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
- Major Payne (1995)
- Meet Dave (2008)
- Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Rushmore (1999)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Snatch (2000)
- Stuck On You (2003)
- The Big Year (2011)
- The Black Dahlia (2006)
- The Constant Gardener (2005)
- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The House Bunny (2008)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- Three Men And A Baby (1987)
- Undercover Brother (2002)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Wild Hogs (2007)
- Wimbledon (2004)
- Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)
- Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)
- Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
- Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
- Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
- Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
- Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)
- Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
- Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)
- The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
- The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
- The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
- Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Streaming November 5th
- *The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- Snowmance (2017)
- The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
- *Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
- *Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Streaming November 12th
- *Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- Finding You (2021)
- *Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Streaming November 16th
- Beginners (2011)
Streaming November 19th
- *Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- *The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Streaming November 20th
- Here Comes The Boom (2012)
Streaming November 24th
- *Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
- *Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)
Streaming November 26th
Streaming November 29th
Prime subscribers also have full access to IMDb TV, and here are the new releases for November:
Streaming November 1st
- *Judy Justice – IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
- 12 Years a Slave (2013)
- 48 Hrs. (1982)
- A Belle for Christmas (2014)
- Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
- Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Divergent (2014)
- Drive (2011)
- Due Date (2010)
- EuroTrip (2004)
- Feliz Navidad (2006)
- Gone Baby Gone (2007)
- Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
- Happy Christmas (2014)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
- Holy Man (1998)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
- In Search of Santa (2004)
- Jingle Bells (1999)
- Midway (2019)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- My Adventures with Santa (2019)
- O’ Christmas Tree (1999)
- People Like Us (2012)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Predator (1987)
- Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- Southpaw (2015)
- Stan & Ollie (2018)
- That Awkward Moment (2014)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Good Shepherd (2006)
- The Happy Elf (2005)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Tin Cup (1996)
- White Boy Rick (2018)
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Streaming November 11th
- Goosebumps (2015)
Streaming November 12th
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
Streaming November 14th
Streaming November 18th
- Nine (2009)
