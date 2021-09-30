All of the new releases and depatures on HBO Max in October 2021

Few streaming services are able to compete with the star power of HBO Max. 2021 has been an especially fruitful year for HBO Max with all of the day-and-date blockbuster releases. That trend continues in October, as the new releases on HBO Max include Dune and The Many Saints of Newark. Plus, In The Heights is returning to HBO Max after its temporary hiatus.Today's Top Deal Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here! Price:See Today's Deals! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
HBO Max new releases and departures | October 2021
Streaming October 1st
- Admission, 2013 (HBO)
- A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
- After the Thin Man, 1936
- All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
- American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Bad Boys II, 2003
- Bad Boys, 1995
- Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
- Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
- Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
- Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
- Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
- Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
- Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
- Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
- Caddyshack II, 1988
- Cake, 2005 (HBO)
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- City of God, 2002 (HBO)
- Clash of Titans , 1981
- Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
- Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
- Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
- David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
- Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
- Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
- Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
- Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
- El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
- El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
- Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
- Family Matters
- Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
- For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Full House
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
- Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
- Hitch, 2005
- Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Hooper, 1978
- Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
- House of Wax , 2005
- House, 2008 (HBO)
- Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
- J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
- Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
- Kin, 2018 (HBO)
- Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
- Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
- Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
- Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
- Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
- M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
- Mama, 2013 (HBO)
- Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
- Misery, 1990 (HBO)
- Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Natural Born Killers, 1994
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
- Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
- Orphan, 2009
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Police Academy, 1984
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
- Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
- Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
- Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
- Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
- Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
- Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
- Sergeant York, 1941
- Shaft, 1971
- Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
- She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
- Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
- Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
- Speedway, 1968
- Step by Step,
- Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
- Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
- Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
- Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
- Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
- The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
- The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
- The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
- The East, 2013 (HBO)
- The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
- The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- The Harvey Girls, 1946
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
- The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
- The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
- The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
- The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
- The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
- The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
- Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
- Trance, 2013 (HBO)
- Tully, 2018 (HBO)
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
- Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
- Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
- XXX, 2002
Streaming October 3rd
- Simmer, 2020
Streaming October 4th
- Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
- Niña Furia
- Sublet, 2020
Streaming October 5th
- American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
- American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
- El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
- Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming October 6th
- Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
- The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
- Rosa (short), 2020
Streaming October 7th
- 15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
- Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
Streaming October 8th
- Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
Streaming October 9th
- Birdgirl , Season 16
- To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Streaming October 10th
- It: Chapter 2, 2019
- Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming October 11th
- We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 14th
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
- Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
- Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
- The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
- Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
- What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming October 15th
- In the Line of Fire, 1993
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming October 17th
- Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 18th
- El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
- Women is Losers, 2021
Streaming October 19th
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Streaming October 20th
- Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming October 21st
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
- Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and
Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
- Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming October 22nd
- Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming October 24th
- Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 26th
- Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
- The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming October 28th
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
- In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
- Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
Streaming October 29th
- Victor and Valentino, Season 2
Streaming October 31st
- The Bachelorette, Season 16
Leaving October 10th
- Malignant, 2021
Leaving October 11th
- Meatballs, 1979
Leaving October 14th
- Meatballs, 1979
Leaving October 17th
- Cry Macho, 2021
Leaving October 18th
- The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
- Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
Leaving October 20th
- HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving October 25th
- The Artist, 2011
Leaving October 27th
- The Hangover Part III, 2013
Leaving October 28th
- Tracey Ullman’s Show, (HBO)
Leaving October 31st
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
- A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)
- All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
- All-Star Superman, 2011
- Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)
- Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)
- Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
- A Star Is Born, 1976
- A Time To Kill, 1996
- Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
- Bad Education, 2004
- Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
- Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
- *Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)
- Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)
- Broken Embraces, 2009
- Cats & Dogs, 2001
- Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
- Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)
- Christmas In Compton, 2012
- Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
- Conspiracy Theory, 1997
- Cool Hand Luke, 1967
- Critters 4, 1992
- Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
- Dirt, 2017
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Dreamcatcher, 2003
- El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)
- Empire Of The Sun, 1987
- Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- Firewall, 2006
- Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
- Flying Leathernecks, 1951
- Frantic, 1988
- Freaks, 1932
- Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
- Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
- Gone Baby Gone, 2007
- Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
- Gothika, 2003
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
- House Of Wax, 2005
- How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017
- How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
- How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)
- I’m So Excited!, 2013
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
- Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
- Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
- It, 2017 (HBO)
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
- Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
- King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
- Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- Lego DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
- Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
- Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)
- Magnum Force, 1973
- Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
- Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)
- Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
- Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
- One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
- Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)
- Pale Rider, 1985
- Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980
- Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017
- Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
- Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
- Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
- Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
- School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
- Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
- Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)
- Something To Talk About, 1995
- Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
- Spawn, 1997
- Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
- The Bucket List, 2007
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Conjuring 2, 2016
- The Dead Pool, 1988
- The Debt, 2011 (HBO)
- The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
- The Final Destination, 2009
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- The Great Caruso, 1951
- The Human Voice, 2020
- The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009
- The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
- The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)
- The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
- The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
- The Skin I Live In, 2011
- The Switch, 2010
- The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
- The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Witches, 1990
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Troy, 2004
- Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
- Volver, 2006
- Wait Until Dark, 1967
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988
- XXX: State Of The Union, 2005
HBO Max new releases and departures | August 2021
Streaming August 1st
- 2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
- 9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
- A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
- A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
- Americano, 2017 (HBO)
- Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
- Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
- Betrayal at Attica, 2021
- The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
- The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
- Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
- Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
- Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
- Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
- Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
- The Double, 2014 (HBO)
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- The End, 1978 (HBO)
- Envy, 2004 (HBO)
- Epic, 2013 (HBO)
- Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
- For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
- Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
- The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
- The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
- Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
- Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
- Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
- Horror of Dracula, 1958
- How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
- Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
- Inception, 2010
- Joe, 2014 (HBO)
- Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- Last Action Hero, 1993
- The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
- The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
- Mean Streets, 1973
- Mr. Soul!, 2018
- New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
- Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
- Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
- One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
- The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
- Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
- The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
- The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
- The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
- Red, 2008 (HBO)
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- Requiem for a Dream, 2000
- Scary Movie, 2000
- The Score, 2001 (HBO)
- Sex and the City, 2008
- Sex and the City 2, 2010
- The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
- Spawn, 1997
- The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
- The Square, 2017 (HBO)
- Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Vice, 2015 (HBO)
- War, 2007 (HBO)
- Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Streaming August 2nd
- Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 3rd
- Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
- Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 5th
- Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
- The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 6th
- Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 7th
- All My Life, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 8th
- A Different World
Streaming August 10th
- Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 12th
- FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
- The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
- Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Streaming August 14th
- Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
- Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
Streaming August 15th
- The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 16th
- Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Top Gear, Season 29
Streaming August 17th
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 19th
- Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
Streaming August 20th
- Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
- Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
- Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Streaming August 22nd
- 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- San Andreas, 2015
Streaming August 24th
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
Streaming August 25th
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
Streaming August 26th
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Streaming August 28th
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
Leaving August 5th
- The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
Leaving August 11th
- A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother’s Day, 2012
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- Turtle Tale, 2018
Leaving August 14th
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
Leaving August 15th
- Joker, 2019 (HBO)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Leaving August 27th
- Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
- White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 29th
- Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 30th
- Serendipity, 2001
Leaving August 31st
- 54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011
- Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)
- The American President, 1995
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
- August Rush, 2007
- Babe, 1995 (HBO)
- Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)
- The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- Barry Lyndon, 1975
- Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)
- The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
- Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
- Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
- Black Hawk Down, 2001
- Blade, 1998
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Blow, 2001
- The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
- Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
- Butter, 2012 (HBO)
- Cannery Row, 1982
- Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)
- Carefree, 1938
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
- City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
- Clifford, 1994 (HBO)
- Closer, 2004
- Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Cold Mountain, 2003
- Countdown, 1968
- The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
- The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)
- Daddy Day Care, 2003
- Dave, 1993
- The Dirty Dozen, 1967
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
- El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)
- Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997
- Frequency, 2000
- Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)
- Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
- Heidi, 2005
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)
- Innerspace, 1987
- Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)
- The Interview, 2014
- Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)
- The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
- Let’s Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)
- Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
- Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)
- Logan’s Run, 1976
- Lolita, 1962
- Look Who’s Talking, 1989
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Menace II Society, 1993
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Monkey Trouble, 1994
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Ocean’s 11, 1960
- The Omega Man, 1971
- On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- Osmosis Jones, 2001
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Point Blank, 1967
- Popstar, 2005
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)
- Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Shall We Dance, 1937
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)
- Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
- Some Came Running, 1958
- South Central, 1992
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
- Steel, 1997
- Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)
- Striptease, 1996
- Stuart Little, 1999
- Stuart Little 2, 2002
- The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Sweet November, 2001
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
- This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Twister, 1996
- Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Within, 2016 (HBO)
- Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)
- The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983
We’ll continue to update this post with all of the latest and greatest new releases from HBO Max every month. Check back for all of the movies and shows HBO Max will add in the future.