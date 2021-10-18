HBO Max vs Netflix: These 3 blockbusters hit HBO Max and theaters together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

The Matrix 4 trailer was finally released a while back and holy moly does it look amazing. Seriously, stop whatever you’re doing and watch it right now if you haven’t already seen it. Neo is back in action and more fan-favorite characters are also coming back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part is the fact that there is still so much mystery surrounding the upcoming new Matrix sequel. The trailer answered plenty of our questions, but it also raised so many new questions in the process. What’s more, the fourth Matrix film is coming to HBO Max on the very same day that it’ll premiere in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.

As a matter of fact, you won’t believe how many blockbuster movies hit HBO Max at the same time as their theatrical releases this year. And the best part is that you can stream them all for free on the very same day they hit theaters!

HBO Max vs Netflix

There’s no question that Netflix is the best of the best when it comes to quantity and variety. Just look at all the new movies and series coming to Netflix this month. That’s insane! Of course, it goes without saying that quantity does not equate to quality. Sure, Netflix has tons of high-quality content. But it also has so much filler, and subscribers have definitely been taking notice lately. Just look at Netflix’s most recent quarterly subscriber numbers and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

HBO Max, on the other hand, has become known for high-quality content. Some would argue that HBO’s newest streaming service offers the best of the best. And that’s especially true if you want to see the latest and greatest blockbuster movies. You can never find new theatrical releases on Netflix. Meanwhile, some of the biggest movies of the year begin streaming on HBO Max the very same day they’re released in theaters! That’s amazing, and it’s part of the reason why the HBO Max vs Netflix debate has really been heating up lately.

New theatrical releases on HBO Max

As we mentioned earlier, many new theatrical releases hit HBO Max the same day they hit theaters this year. And there are still three remaining blockbusters on the HBO Max release schedule this year. Take a look at the movies that have already been released in recent months:

Reminiscence : August 20 — a psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman

: August 20 — a psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman Malignant : September 10 — James Wan’s new horror thriller

: September 10 — James Wan’s new horror thriller Cry Macho : September 17 — the new Clint Eastwood movie everyone’s talking about

: September 17 — the new Clint Eastwood movie everyone’s talking about The Many Saints of Newark: October 1 — this is the hotly-anticipated Sopranos sequel that needs no introduction

On top of all that, these hotly anticipated movies are still to come:

Dune : October 22 — OMG, OMG, OMG

: October 22 — OMG, OMG, OMG King Richard : November 19 — everyone’s talking about Will Smith finally winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father

: November 19 — everyone’s talking about Will Smith finally winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father The Matrix: Resurrections: December 22 — this is easily one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the decade

Can you believe it? All those blockbuster movies stream on HBO Max the very same day they premiere in theaters!

HBO Max price

This could be another point for HBO Max in the ongoing HBO Max vs Netflix debate. Netflix has been raising its prices constantly over the past few years. In fact, I think I’ve endured a Netflix price increase four times since I first became a subscriber. That’s crazy. Meanwhile, HBO Max has been locked in at the same price since it launched. Actually, that’s not entirely true. After it first launched, the company actually added a new, more affordable HBO Max plan to its portfolio!

HBO Max plans

Ad-Free: $14.99/month or $149.99/year

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

What’s the difference?

Both plans include:

13,000+ hours of content you can stream to any device

HD streaming

All of HBO’s beloved original movies and series

Exclusive original programming (called “Max Originals”)

Tons of content from studios including Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more

On top of all that, however, the $14.99 HBO Max Ad-Free plan includes:

Warner Bros. movie premieres you can stream the same day they hit theaters

4K streaming for select titles

Download shows and movies to watch offline

Stream in Latin America and the Caribbean while traveling

Also of note, the $9.99 HBO Max With Ads plan includes:

Commercials before and during select movies and TV shows

HD streaming only

No downloads

Stream in your home country only

Wherever you stand on the HBO Max vs Netflix debate, one thing is certain. HBO Max is a must-have service if you’re an HBO fan or a fan of great content in general. Definitely sign up now!

