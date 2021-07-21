Click to Skip Ad
TV Shows

Best Netflix Movies & Series (August 2021)

July 21st, 2021 at 9:00 AM
By and
Best Netflix Shows & Series

Are you looking for the best shows on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix regularly adds new movies and series to watch, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix movies and series.

Netflix has been facing more and more competition from pretty much everyone else lately. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.

Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here are the best Netflix movies and series for August 2021.

Best Netflix movies and series for August 2021

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past.

The Kissing Booth 3

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?

Sweet Girl

A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).

Full list of new Netflix movies and series for August 2021

Here are all the best Netflix movies and series that are new to the platform this month:

Streaming August 1st

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
  • Beethoven
  • Beethoven’s 2nd
  • Beowulf
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Darwin’s Game
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Five Feet Apart
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
  • Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
  • Inception
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Losers
  • The Machinist
  • Magnolia
  • Major Payne
  • My Girl
  • My Girl 2
  • The Net
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • Pineapple Express
  • Poms
  • Seabiscuit
  • Space Cowboys
  • Team America: World Police

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 8th

  • Quartet

Streaming August 9th

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 13th

Streaming August 15th

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
  • Winx Club: Season 6

Streaming August 16th

  • Walk of Shame

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 18th

  • The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 19th

  • Like Crazy

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 23rd

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Streaming August 27th

Streaming August 28th

Streaming August 31st

Coming Soon

That’s it for all of the best new Netflix movies and series. Check back next month though for even more new arrivals. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!

