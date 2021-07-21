Best Netflix Movies & Series (August 2021)

Are you looking for the best shows on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix regularly adds new movies and series to watch, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix movies and series.
Netflix has been facing more and more competition from pretty much everyone else lately. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.
Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here are the best Netflix movies and series for August 2021.
Best Netflix movies and series for August 2021
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past.
The Kissing Booth 3
It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?
Sweet Girl
A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).
Full list of new Netflix movies and series for August 2021
Here are all the best Netflix movies and series that are new to the platform this month:
Streaming August 1st
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Streaming August 3rd
- Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 4th
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 6th
Streaming August 8th
- Quartet
Streaming August 9th
- SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 10th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Streaming August 11th
- Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
- La diosa del asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 12th
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 13th
- Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
- Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
- Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 15th
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
- Winx Club: Season 6
Streaming August 16th
- Walk of Shame
Streaming August 17th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 18th
- The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 19th
- Like Crazy
Streaming August 20th
- The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
- Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 23rd
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 24th
- Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 25th
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
- The Water Man
Streaming August 26th
- EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
- Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 27th
- He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
- I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 28th
- Bread Barbershop: Season 2
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming August 31st
- Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES
That’s it for all of the best new Netflix movies and series. Check back next month though for even more new arrivals. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!