Hulu new releases: Everything coming and going in October 2021

Hulu has quite an impressive slate of new releases for the month of October 2021. The highlight of the month is Dopesick, which was executive produced by and stars Michael Keaton. It’s about America’s struggle to fight the opioid crisis and the people responsible. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, October also brings a bunch of Star Trek movies and all of ABC’s Castle. We’ve also put together a list of some of the best shows and movies on Hulu if you need more reasons to sign in.

Hulu new releases for October 2021

Streaming October 1st

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

License to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Streaming October 3rd

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Streaming October 4th

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Streaming October 6th

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

Streaming October 7th

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Streaming October 8th

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

Streaming October 9th

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Streaming October 10th

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

Streaming October 11th

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

Streaming October 12th

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

Streaming October 13th

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

Streaming October 14th

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

Streaming October 15th

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Streaming October 16th

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

Streaming October 18th

Dream Horse (2020)

Streaming October 20th

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

Streaming October 21st

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

Streaming October 22nd

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

Streaming October 23rd

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

Streaming October 25th

Come Away (2020)

Streaming October 26th

Maybe Next Year (2020)

Streaming October 27th

For Madmen Only (2021)

Streaming October 28th

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

Streaming October 30th

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

Streaming October 31st

Spirit Untamed (2021)

Hulu departures for October 2021

Leaving October 16th

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Leaving October 23rd

An American Haunting (2006)

Leaving October 25th

The Artist (2011)

Leaving October 26th

Good Deeds (2012)

Leaving October 30th

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Leaving October 31st

12 Years a Slave (2013)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

71 (2015)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Attack The Block (2011)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Bound (1996)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Chaplin (1992)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Code 46 (2004)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Dr. No (1962)

El Dorado (1967)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Flatliners (1990)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hondo (1953)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hot Chick (2002)

House of Games (1987)

Hud (1963)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Last Stand (2013)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Mud (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Offence (1973)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Road Trip (2000)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

Safe (2012)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Theater of Blood (1973)

They Came Together (2014)

To Die For (1995)

Total Recall (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Vigilante Force (1976)

Walking Tall (1973)

Watchmen (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What About Bob? (1991)

White Nights (1985)

Hulu new releases for September 2021

Streaming September 1st

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Streaming September 2nd

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

Streaming September 3rd

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

Streaming September 4th

Flower (2017)

Streaming September 8th

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere

La La Land (2016)

Streaming September 10th

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Streaming September 11th

High Ground (2021)

Streaming September 13th

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Colette (2018)

Streaming September 15th

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Streaming September 16th

The Premise: Series Premiere

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

Streaming September 18th

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

Streaming September 20th

Grown Ups (2010)

Streaming September 21st

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

Streaming September 22nd

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

Streaming September 23rd

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego: Series Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

Funhouse (2021)

Streaming September 24th

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting (2006)

Streaming September 25th

Gemini (2018)

Streaming September 27th

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

Streaming September 28th

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

Streaming September 29th

La Brea: Series Premiere

Minor Premise (2021)

Streaming September 30th

New Order (2021)

Hulu departures for September 2021

Leaving September 1st

The Iron Lady (2011)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

Leaving September 2nd

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Leaving September 23rd

An American Haunting (2006)

Leaving September 29th

Destination Wedding (2018)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Leaving September 30th

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Hard Day (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Assassin (2015)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Black And White (2000)

BOY (2010)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Burning (2018)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Condemned (2007)

Contagion (2011)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Daredevil (2003)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Eliminators (2016)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fright Night (1985)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Grandma (2015)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

The Grudge (2004)

Gundala (2019)

Hard Romanticker (2011)

Hideaway (1995)

Himalaya (1991)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Housesitter (1992)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Wish I Knew (2010)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Johnny English (2003)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Knowing (2009)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Machines (2016)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mountains May Depart (2015)

Mr. North (1988)

The Nightingale (2013)

Nixon (1995)

Old Stone (2016)

The Omen (1976)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Places In The Heart (1984)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pop Aye (2017)

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls (2015)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

The Ring (2002)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Salvador (1986)

Scent of Green Papayas (1993)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

The Soloist (2009)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Stepfather (2009)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Bean (2015)

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

This Means War (2010)

Thunderheart (1992)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Train to Busan (2016)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

The Wailing (2016)

Whip It (2009)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

The Woman Who Left (2016)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

