What to watch on Peacock in November 2021: New movies and TV shows

Peacock might not be the biggest streaming service on the market, but its new releases are always impressive. That’s why it’s normal to wonder what to watch on Peacock tonight. This month is no different, as NBC Peacock is adding a ton of new movies and shows.

We’ll update this page every time NBCUniversal shares a new list of monthly releases with us. For the month of November, we are getting new episodes of a bunch of weekly originals, including The Lost Symbol, Frogger, and The Amber Ruffin Show. Peacock is also adding the Downton Abbey movie, The Notebook, The Proposal, and You’ve Got Mail, if you’re feeling romantic.

So without further adieu, our guide what to watch on Peacock, for November 2021.

What to watch on Peacock November 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming November 1st

17 Again, 2009*

2012, 2009*

The Addams Family, 1991

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Billy Madison, 1995*

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist, 2020

Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour, 2020

Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty, 2020

Boo! A Madea Halloween, 2016*

Casper’s Scare School, 2006*

Christmas in Compton, 2012*

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, 2016*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Coat of Many Colors, 2016*

The Cold Light of Day, 2012*

Country Line, 2017

Cry Baby, 1990*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

Death at a Funeral, 2010*

Deck the Halls, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Downton Abbey, 2019*

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

End of Days, 1999*

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*

Evan Almighty, 2007*

Far and Away, 1992*

Goodfellas, 1990

Fatal Secrets, 2009

Hairspray Live!, 2016*

Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, 2016

Happy Gilmore, 1996*

High Holiday, 2021*

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 1996*

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*

Into the Mirror, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2018*

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Last Song, 2010

Legal Action, 2018

The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave, 2019

Lethal Weapon, 1987*

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989*

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992*

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998*

Lone Survivor, 2013

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs, 2011

A Lot Like Christmas, 2019

Lucy, 2014*

Menace II Society, 1993

Midnight Run, 1988

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014*

Mo’ Money, 1992*

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007*

Munich, 2005*

Murder Manual, 2019

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors, 2014*

New Year New Us, 2021

Non-Stop, 2014*

The Notebook, 2004

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982*

The Only Thrill, 1997

Open Water, 2004*

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006*

Patriot Games, 1992

Peter Pan Live, 2014*

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Proposal, 2009

Reindeer Games, 2020

Salt, 2010*

Santa Claus: The Movie, 1985*

Santa’s Slay, 2005*

Savannah Sunrise, 2016

Scent of a Woman, 1992*

Seven, 1995*

Shadows in the Sun, 2005

The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play), 2013*

Sunburn, 1999

Ted 2, 2015*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993*

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2003*

Terminator Salvation, 2009*

Thanksgiving with the Carter’s, 2019

This Christmas, 2007*

TMNT, 2007*

Trainwreck, 2015*

Unstoppable, 2010*

W., 2008*

Walk the Line, 2005

The Warrant, 2020

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

The Wiz: Live, 2015*

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1

The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7

Wild West Chronicles, Season 1

Streaming November 2nd

Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)*

Streaming November 4th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Beast Mode, 2020

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 5th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014

Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Premier League – Southampton v. Aston Villa*

Streaming November 6th

Breeders Cup Classic

The Great Christmas Switch, 2021*

Notre Dame College Football – Navy v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Brentford v. Norwich City*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Burnley*

Premier League – Brighton v. Newcastle

Streaming November 7th

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*

Sunday Night Football – Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams

Streaming November 8th

The Adventures of Pepper & Paula, 2015

Arthur & Merlin, 2015

AWOL-72, 2016

Behaving Badly, 2014

Body of Sin, 2018

The Challenge Disaster, 2019

The Changeover, 2019

The Crash, 2017

Daylight’s End, 2016

Don’t Hang Up, 2017

Dwegons and Leprechauns, 2014

Eloise, 2017

The Good Neighbor, 2016

The Great Bear, 2014

Heavenly Deposit, 2019

A Horse for Summer, 2015

The Hot Flashes, 2013

Pixies, 2015

Pod, 2015

Pressure, 2015

Rapid Eye Movement, 2019

Rich Boy Rich Girl, 2019

Robot Overlords, 2015

Rushlights, 2013

Scenic Route, 2013

The Strange Ones, 2018

The Trials of Cate McCall, 2014

Streaming November 10th

Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, 2012

The Restless Conscience, 1992

Streaming November 11th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 12th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure, 2011

Streaming November 13th

Christmas Time is Here, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*

Streaming November 14th

Dead Heist, 2007

Edmond, 2005

Ernest in the Army, 1998

Ernest Rides Again, 1993

Fifty Pills, 2006

Finding Rin Tin Tin, 2007

Grand Theft Parsons, 2004

The Great New Wonderful, 2005

Labor Pains, 2009

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, 2017

Mayor of the Sunset Strip, 2003

Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*

The Proposition, 2005

Straight A’s, 2013

Strays, 1997

Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders

Streaming November 15th

Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*

Liar, Liar, 1997*

Streaming November 16th

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011*

One Day, 2011*

Safe House, 2012*

Streaming November 17th

1,000 Times Good Night, 2013

All You Ever Wished For, 2018

Arcadia, 2012

The Barefoot Artists, 2014

Broken, 2012

Burn Burn Burn, 2015

Dogs on the Inside, 2014

Famous Nathan, 2014

Glassland, 2014

The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story, 2010

Hector, 2015

Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives, 2018

Jasper Jones, 2017

Longmire, Seasons 1-6

My Art, 2016

Not Another Happy Ending, 2013

A Reggae Sesson, 1988

Second Coming, 2014

Sign Painters, 2014

Small, Beautiful Moving Parts, 2011

Strike a Pose, 2016

Streaming November 18th

30 Miles From Nowhere, 2019

All I Want For Christmas, 2013

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Avenging Angelo, 2003

Blonde and Blonder, 2008

Bob the Builder, 2005

Boy Meets Girl, Season 1

Christmas Together, 2020

A Christmas Wedding Date, 2012

Christmas Wedding Runway, 2019

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

The Dog Who Saved Christmas, 2009

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Hidden Away, 2013

High School Exorcism, 2014

Holiday Switch, 2007

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Mad Whale, 2019

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*

A Royal Christmas Engagement, 2020

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Save the Wedding, 2021

Shoelaces for Christmas, 2018

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

What Doesn’t Kill You, 2008

Where the Red Fern Grows, 2003

The World Made Straight, 2015

Streaming November 19th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Pressure Cooker, 2008

Teach, 2013

Streaming November 20th

A Kindhearted Christmas, 2021*

Nitro Rallycross*

Notre Dame Football – Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame

Premier League – Burnley v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford*

Premier League – Norwich City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester United*

Streaming November 21st

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Nitro Rallycross*

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers

WWE Survivor Series*

Streaming November 22nd

Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Streaming November 24th

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 25th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Today All Day – Al’s Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon

Thanksgiving Football – Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 26th

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase, 2021

Streaming November 27th

Premier League – Brighton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, 2021*

Streaming November 28th

Christmas Is You, 2021*

Premier League – Brentford v. Everton*

Premier League – Burnley v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Manchester United*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Watford*

Premier League – Manchester City v. West Ham United*

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens

NBC Peacock October 2021 new movies and TV shows:

Streaming October 1st

21 Jump Street, 2012*

30 Days of Night, 2007

Alien vs. Predator, 2004*

American Gangster, 2007*

Apollo 13, 1995

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

Bad Moon, 1996

Beloved, 1998

The Blob, 1988*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Breakfast Club, 1985*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

The Broken, 2008*

The Burbs, 1989*

Carlito’s Way, 1993

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, 2005

Casino, 1995*

Cast Away, 2000

Cat People, 1982*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Day of the Dead, 1985

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Devil, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue, 2014

Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure, 2015

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast Five, 2011*

The Fly, 1958

Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980*

Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989*

The Funhouse, 1981*

Gremlins, 1984*

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*

Half Baked, 1998

Harlem Nights, 1989

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007*

Honey, 2003*

How High, 2001*

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

It Follows, 2015*

Jason X, 2001*

Kicks, 2016*

Knowing, 2009*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

The Mask, 1994*

Me You Madness, 2021*

Mercury Rising, 1998

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted*

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010*

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

Never Back Down, 2008*

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991*

Predator, 1987*

Predator 2, 1990*

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987*

Problem Child, 1990

Prometheus, 2012*

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990*

Reality Bites, 1994*

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017*

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw, 2004*

Saw 2, 2005*

Saw 3, 2006*

Saw 3D, 2010*

Saw 4, 2007*

Saw 5, 2008*

Saw 6, 2009*

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Separation, 2021*

Shocker, 1989*

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005*

Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice, 2002

Slap Shot 3: The Junior League, 2008

Slither, 2006*

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*

Taken, 2008*

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003*

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*

The Triumph, 2006

U-571, 2000

Videodrome, 1983*

Village of the Damned, 1995*

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

Chloe’s Closet, Seasons 1-2

Dive Olly Dive, Season 2

Married… with Children, Seasons 1-11

Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Halloween Horror Nights Channel*

Universal Monsters Channel*

The Witching Hour Channel*

Streaming October 2nd

Nitro Rallycross

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats

Premier League – Burnley v. Norwich City

Premier League – Wolves v. Newcastle

Premier League – Brighton v. Arsenal

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

Streaming October 3rd

Nitro Rallycross

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 6th

It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12

Streaming October 7th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brentford

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Sunday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots

Streaming October 8th

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 9th

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)

Streaming October 10th

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 13th

Dead Silence, 2007*

In Good Company, 2004*

Streaming October 14th

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 15th

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*

Dark Crimes, 2018*

Good Timing with Jo Firestone, 2021 (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*

Halloween Kills, 2021*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 16th

Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Premier League – Manchester City v. Burnley

Premier League – Norwich City v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)

Streaming October 17th

Sunday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 18th

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Streaming October 21st

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel

Streaming October 23rd

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans

Premier League – Chelsea v. Norwich City

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Burnley

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester City

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)

Streaming October 24th

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City

Sunday Night Football – Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 26th

Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)

Streaming October 27th

Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Streaming October 28th

All Summers End, 2017

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Band of Robbers, 2015

Beers of Joy, 2019

Daphne, 2017

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 29th

The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)

Southern Charm, Season 7

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Streaming October 30th

Much Ado About Christmas, 2021*

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels

Premier League – Burnley v. Brentford

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Southampton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Manchester United

Streaming October 31st

Spirit Untamed, 2021

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings

Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*

What to watch on Peacock September 2021 new movies and TV shows :

Streaming September 1st on NBC Peacock

About a Boy, 2002*

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

An American Werewolf in London, 1981*

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Any Given Sunday, 1999*

Baby Mama, 2008*

Beetlejuice, 1988*

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013*

Criminal, 2016*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Don Verdean, 2015*

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008*

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*

The Fourth Kind, 2009*

Friday Night Lights, 2004*

Get Him to the Greek, 2010*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016*

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007*

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010*

MacGruber, 2010*

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zoro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019*

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998*

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985*

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989*

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005*

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

Streaming September 2nd

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

TrollsTopia, Season 4

Streaming September 3rd

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3

Streaming September 6th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)

Streaming September 7th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Snapped, Season 28

Streaming September 8th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

Streaming September 9th

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 10th

Focus, 2015*

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 12th

Turbo, 2013*

Streaming September 13th

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

Streaming September 15th

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997*

Men in Black II, 2002*

My Son, 2021*

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

Streaming September 16th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming September 20th

Superstars, Episodes 1-8

Streaming September 21st

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)

Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2

Streaming September 22nd

New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)

Streaming September 23rd

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)

Streaming September 24th

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)

Streaming September 25th

Despicable Me, 2010*

1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)

Streaming September 26th

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena

Streaming September 29th

La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)

Streaming September 30th

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything new that NBCUniversal has added to Peacock in recent months.