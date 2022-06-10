4th of July sales 2022: Best deals to shop now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We are under a month from enjoying some of the best deals of the summer. 4th of July deals always provide us with great ways to highlight our homes and backyards each year. For the 4th of July 2022, Independence Day falls on a Monday. But that won’t stop deals from taking place the week leading up to that, especially over the weekend.

There are huge retailers that offer crazy low pricing. That allows consumers to take advantage of deals. Right now, when inflation is as high as its been in about 40 years, people are trying to pick and choose what they spend money on. The 4th of July deals this year will help Americans where they need the help. Discounts on electronics, furniture, appliances, and more will enhance your home and ease the pain on your wallet. Curious what you’ll see this year? Here is an idea of what deals to keep an eye on. We’ll be updating this story as the deals are finalized.

When is the 4th of July this year?

Well, obviously it’s on the fourth day of July. But this year, it’s on a Monday. July 1st falls on a Friday, so you’re likely to see sales events begin Friday and last through Monday.

Retailers to expect 4th of July deals from

There are some tried and true retailers that nearly always make a huge deal about Independence Day. You’ll see some of the best deals from the holiday weekend at these retailers.

Amazon

Amazon always has a huge sale before the 4th of July. There will be deals on Amazon devices, such as Echos or Ring Doorbells potentially. Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Fire TVs will also likely be discounted. There will be a big sale on TVs, with plenty under $500 and even some under $200. You may even see discounts on headphones, smart watches, kitchen appliances, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for its three-day sales events and since the 4th of July will run over a weekend, you’ll likely see huge offerings. TVs, computers, appliances, and all kinds of electronics will be up for grabs. You’ll probably see PCs, as well as computer accessories, discounted majorly. Similar to the Memorial Day sale, there will be a big run on items for your kitchen.

Right now, Best Buy is offering huge deals on items like an LG Electric Dryer, a Samsung 4-door Refrigerator, or a Dell laptop just to name a few. You’re saving up to $200 if you hurry up and snag these now. But there will be more deals as July approaches.

Walmart

Image source: Glen Stubbe/MCT/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Walmart always has a huge sales event with 4th of July deals. Last year’s sale was a huge hit, offering discounts on big-ticket items like TVs, appliances, clothing, mattresses, and more. You can expect more of the same this year, as Walmart has an excess in inventory. So it is going to be putting up great deals.

Expect deals like the current ones on Shark upright vacuums (over $100 off), a Chefman air fryer (down over $100), and a Margaritaville margarita machine for just $170. There will be plenty more deals to take advantage of over the next few weeks as well. Walmart usually does TV sales events right.

The Home Depot

Image source: BGR

The Home Depot always provides great sales for tools, home improvement necessities, and more. This year’s Independence Day sale should be no different. There will be plenty of deals to go around for families. From new dishwashers to new drill sets, The Home Depot is here to help.

Keep an eye out for sales like these current ones. Save nearly $100 on a GE stainless steel dishwasher, $150 off a Laurel Oaks outdoor patio dining set, or $60 off a DEWALT drill combo kit. Whether you’re sprucing up your home or just getting it ready for the influx of company you’re going to have this summer, Home Depot is the place.

More retailers to keep an eye on for 4th of July deals

Target, Lowe’s, and Crutchfield will all likely have sales for the 4th of July. We aren’t sure of the exact information on any of these sales yet. But we will update this post when we find out more.

How do 4th of July deals compare to Prime Day deals?

We aren’t sure the exact date for Amazon’s Prime Day yet but we know it’s going to be in July this year. But it will most likely be in the middle of the month. So take advantage of shopping around all of the 4th of July deals while you can. Then you can gear up for Prime Day deals that will cover a wide variety of products from Amazon.

