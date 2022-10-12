Prime Day cookware deals 2022: T-fal, HexClad, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

T-fal cookware deals for Fall Prime Day 2022

Among all the cookware brands we’ve covered on Prime Day in the past, T-fal is always very popular. The company’s cookware is already affordable at full retail prices, so people really like to take advantage when it goes on sale.

This year for Prime Day, there are four T-fal cookware deals that you should definitely check out. Included among them is the T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set. This best-seller retails for $180, but it’s only $117.84 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

T-fal E765SEFA Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14 Piece Cookware Set, Dishwasher Safe Pots and… List Price: $188.97 Price: $117.84 You Save: $71.13 (38%)

Here are the rest of T-fal’s Prime Day cookware deals, including a 3-piece frying pan set for just $59.49 instead of $85.

T-fal Specialty Initiatives Nonstick Inside Price: $59.49

T-fal Nonstick 5 Quart Jumbo Cooker Saute Pan Price: $36.10

T-fal Ingenio Expertise Nonstick Cookware Set-Fry, Sauce Pan Price: $138.59

Deep discounts on HexClad cookware

Image source: HexClad

Next up, we have a few Prime Day deals on HexClad cookware. This is the brand that I use personally, and I absolutely love it. HexClad cooks like stainless steel (because it is stainless steel) but has a terrific nonstick surface that doesn’t peel or chip.

Here are all the HexClad cookware deals available for Fall Prime Day 2022:

HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set - 2, 3, and 8 Qt Pot Set with 3 Glass Lids, Stay-Cool Handl… List Price: $399.99 Price: $279.99 You Save: $120.00 (30%)

HexClad 6 Piece Hybrid Stainless Steel Cookware Pan Set with Lids - Metal Utensil and Dishwashe… List Price: $349.99 Price: $244.99 You Save: $105.00 (30%)

HexClad 7 Quart Hybrid Deep Sauté Pan Fryer With Lid - Multipurpose Large Non-Stick Stock Pot P… List Price: $229.00 Price: $146.99 You Save: $82.01 (36%)

HexClad 12 Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Griddle Non Stick Fry Pan with Stay-Cool Handle - PFOA F… List Price: $139.00 Price: $97.30 You Save: $41.70 (30%)

HexClad 14 Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Wok Pan with Stay-Cool Handle - PFOA Free, Dishwasher an… List Price: $179.99 Price: $125.99 You Save: $54.00 (30%)

HexClad 1 Quart Hybrid Pot with Glass Lid - Non Stick Saucepan, Easy to Clean, Dishwasher & Ove… List Price: $139.00 Price: $76.99 You Save: $62.01 (45%)

Other deals on popular cookware

In addition to the deals above, here are a few more best-sellers that should definitely be on your radar:

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Braiser Cookware Set Indoor/Outdoor Camping Dual Assist Handle Holde… Price: $9.49

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set - Pan for Frying - Indoor/Outdoor - Combo Cooker Dutch Oven Price: $29.99

Cast Iron Skillet Set -Dual Handle Frying Pans + Glass Lids + Silicone Handle Holder Covers - P… Price: $27.99

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set Oven Safe Cookware | Indoor and Outdoor Use | Grill, Stoveto… Price: $35.99

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet - Preseasoned Cookware - Indoor/Outdoor Camping Accessories - Omelet… Price: $31.57

