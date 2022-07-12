Your cable company is going to hate this Prime Day deal so much

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Most Prime Day deals offer savings that last a day. But I found a few fantastic Prime Day 2022 deals with savings that will last a lifetime. And as an added bonus, those savings will come at the expense of your cable company! That’s right, I’m talking about Amazon’s big cable modem sale for Prime Day that’ll save you money every single month.

After all, there’s only one thing that people love more than saving money. It’s saving money while costing their cable company money at the same time.

Cable modem sale for Prime Day 2022

Amazon is running terrific Prime Day deals on some of the best cable modems money can buy. Why is your cable company going to hate it so much when you buy a new cable modem, you ask? The answer is quite simple.

You might not even realize this, but your cable company is charging you either $8 or $10 each and every month to use its modem. That’s right… you’re paying them a monthly fee to use a box that allows you to pay them a monthly fee for internet service.

Stop the madness immediately by buying your own cable modem. Then all you need to do is return the rented box to your ISP.

Once you do, you’ll slash up to $120 a year off your cable bill.

Amazon is running a great cable modem sale for Prime Day 2022. It includes deals on three different cable modems that work with every major ISP. Every major cable ISP, that is — these are not compatible with fiber optic services like Fios.

NETGEAR Cable Modem CM500 - Compatible with all Cable Providers i… Price:$29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

First, the NETGEAR CM500 Cable Modem is down to just $29.99 instead of $60. This model supports data speeds up to 400Mbps and is perfect for average users.

Or, you can upgrade to the ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 Cable Modem. It supports 800Mbps and is on sale for $69 instead of $100.

ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem, Approved for Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & others (Bl… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.00 You Save:$30.99 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but not least, the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Cable Modem Router Combo is perfect for people with a need for speed. It’s a cable modem and Wi-Fi router combo that supports data speeds up to 1,900Mbps.

This model retails for $300, but it has a huge 50% discount that cuts it to $149.99

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 (24x8) DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router Combo For XFINITY Internet &… List Price:$299.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$150.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

