Best projector deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is always huge for TV sales and we expect the Prime Early Access Sale to be the same. Be sure to visit our guide for the best TV deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022 for all the hottest offers. Of course, there’s another popular home theater device that’s popular during Prime Day. And now, Prime Early Access Sale projector deals are taking center stage.

Featured deals in this article:

There are plenty of home theater projectors on sale right now during Amazon’s huge 48-hour event. But there’s one particular brand that we want to focus on.

XGIMI has become one of the hottest names in home theater tech. The company’s home theater projectors offer outstanding quality, often for much less money than comparable offerings from rivals.

And for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, XGIMI is offering the biggest discounts of the year on all of its most popular projectors. Prices start at just $399 for the popular new XGIMI Mogo Pro portable projector!

Prime Early Access Sale projector deals from XGIMI

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

XGIMI makes several different types of projectors and they’re all on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. That includes everything from small portable projectors to ultra short throw 4K laser projectors.

Let’s start with compact portable projector models like the XGIMI Elfin pictured above. Then we can move on to stunning ultra short throw laser projectors like the XGIMI Aura!

Portable projector deals

Image source: XGIMI

Starting with the least expensive projectors, the XGIMI Elfin I just mentioned is available for just $499 during this Fall Prime Day blowout. It retails for $649, so that’s a huge discount. You can read our XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about it.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor Movies Night FHD 1080P Mini Projector Dual 3W Har… List Price: $649.00 Price: $399.00 You Save: $250.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you want to spend even less, the XGIMI Mogo Pro portable projector is down to just $399 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, Ultra Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported for Movie… List Price: $649.00 Price: $499.00 You Save: $150.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but certainly not least, we have the XGIMI Halo+. This is an upgraded version of the Halo projector that everyone loves.

The Halo+ retails for $849, which is more than fair considering this model’s incredible specs. For the Prime Early Access Sale, this terrific XGIMI projector is down to $722.

XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, 900 ANSI Lumens with Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keyston… List Price: $849.00 Price: $722.00 You Save: $127.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

High-end projector deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Image source: XGIMI

The aforementioned portable projectors are all fantastic options that are down to excellent prices. But now, it’s time to up the ante and cover XGIMI’s stunning high-end projector deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

First, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector pictured above is on sale for $1,519. It retails for $2,499, so that’s a gigantic discount of almost $1,000. Read about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review and you can see what makes it so impressive.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… List Price: $2,499.00 Price: $1,519.00 You Save: $800.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another popular model that’s on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has many of the same features as the Horizon Pro model, but it maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K.

Amazon shows a list price of $1,199 for the Horizon, but it’s down to just $849 for Prime Day.

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K Supported Movie Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Harman Kardon… List Price: $1,199.00 Price: $849.00 You Save: $350.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Finally, we saved the best for last. Incredibly, the stunning XGIMI Aura ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The XGIMI Aura is the best of the best, offering a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $2,799 on Amazon, but it’s down to $2,379 during Amazon’s big 48-hour sale. This is easily among the best Prime Early Access Sale projector deals you’ll find.

XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Home Theater, 2400 ANSI Lumens, 80% DCI… List Price: $2,799.00 Price: $2,379.00 You Save: $420.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!