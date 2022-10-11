Tile tracker deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirTag clearly took some of the wind out of Tile’s sails. But there’s no question that Tile has a much more extensive lineup of Bluetooth trackers. Tile devices come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re still wildly popular. And for Prime Early Access Sale 2022, there are two Tile deals on best-selling trackers.

First, you can score a Tile Sticker 2-Pack at the lowest price ever. This model is new for 2022, and it’s basically Tile’s answer to the AirTag.

Or, if you want to go with a tried and true tracker, the Tile Mate 3-Pack is also on sale with a huge discount. It’s the latest version of the Tile Mate that was released this year, and it’s never been cheaper.

Prime Early Access Sale Tile deals for 2022

Tile is still a leader when it comes to Bluetooth trackers. The company has a huge global network of devices that track anything and everything you can imagine. From suitcases and keys to cars and bicycles, you can track anything you want.

Apple’s AirTag tracker is another top seller now, and it’s on sale as well during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day blowout. But many people still prefer Tile, and there are two impressive Prime Early Access Sale Tile deals available this year.

Tile trackers can be rather expensive, so this is a great opportunity to stock up.

Tile Sticker (2022) 2-Pack. Small Bluetooth Tracker, Remote Finder and Item Locator, Pets and M… List Price: $54.99 Price: $38.49 You Save: $16.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

First up, we have Tile’s response to the Apple AirTag. It’s called the Tile Sticker, and it was just released in 2022.

The Tile Sticker has all the standard features that make Tiles great. Plus, it has a compact, round design and battery life of up to 3 years.

Pick up a Tile Sticker 2-Pack on October 11 or October 12, and you’ll pay just $38.49 instead of $55.

Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack, Black. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags… List Price: $69.99 Price: $48.99 You Save: $21.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have the latest version of a Tile tracker that everyone is familiar with.

The Tile Mate 3-Pack typically sells for $70, which works out to $23.33 per tracker. That’s less than Apple’s AirTags, so it’s not a bad deal at all. But during the Prime Early Access Sale, Tile has slashed the price of this 3-pack to just $48.99. That’s $16.33 per tracker, and it’s a terrific value.

Both of these Tile deals are available through the end of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

