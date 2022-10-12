Ecobee thermostat deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone looking for a solid deal on a smart thermostat undoubtedly has two brands on their radar. The good news is that there are some fantastic Ecobee deals available during the Prime Early Access Sale. Also, the Nest Thermostat is discounted as well during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event.

Where Ecobee is concerned, you can score the deepest discount of 2022 so far on the wildly popular ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control. The Ecobee3 Lite model is also cheaper than ever, so there’s something for everyone in this big sale.

Ecobee smart thermostat deals for Prime Early Access Sale

Fall weather has arrived and winter is right around the corner. That means products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential. And they’re both on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now.

Amazon’s discounts on both Ecobee thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day this past summer. Those deals were already great, so you know you’re getting the best possible prices.

The Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, you’ll get some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest.

For example, this Ecobee model has built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That means you basically have an Echo Dot built right into your thermostat!

The original price of $249 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $178.50 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $179 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now too. You really can’t go wrong at this price.

Also of note, 2-packs of Ecobee SmartSensors are on sale as well for the Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

Amazon also has deals on Nest smart thermostats

If you want a smart thermostat but you prefer Nest, we’ve got you covered there too. Both of Google’s beloved Nest thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day.

