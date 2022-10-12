Crest & Colgate deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Shoppers are using Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale to save big on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. But the Prime Early Access Sale also offers big savings on essentials, such as products from Crest and Colgate.

So many best-sellers are on sale, including Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99 instead of $50. That’s the lowest price of 2022! You can also save big on the Colgate Hum electric toothbrush and Colgate Optic whitening toothpaste.

In this roundup, we’ll show you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals on Crest and Colgate products.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Prime Early Access Sale Crest Whitestrips deals

We’ll start with a deal on what is by far the most popular oral care product on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day event, which takes place on October 11-12, 2022.

First, Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects are the gold standard in teeth whitening strips. They have 54,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason. All you need to do is scroll through the reviews and you’ll see how well they work for so many people.

These Crest 3D Whitestrips come with 22 strips in a box, and a box retails for $46. But during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get a box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $29.99.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack… List Price: $45.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $16.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also on sale are Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED Light at-Home Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s a mouthful, but many people say the light makes these Whitestrips work even faster.

Instead of paying $80 for a box of 20 treatments, you’ll pay $45.99 thanks to this Crest deal for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED Light List Price: $79.99 Price: $45.99 You Save: $34.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Colgate deals for Fall Prime Day 2022

Those deals for Prime Early Access deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips are fantastic. But there are also a few Colgate deals that you need to check out.

The Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush is one of the smartest electric toothbrushes on the market. People love it, and it’s on sale with a huge 40% discount for Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Case &… List Price: $74.99 Price: $43.19 You Save: $31.80 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Additionally, the super-popular Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen and Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste are both 30% off.

The former is one of the best-selling whitening pens on the market. And of course, the latter is an extremely popular toothpaste for anyone looking for extra whitening action.

Both of these deals match the lowest prices of the year, so it’s the perfect time to stock up.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, Teeth Stain Remover to Whiten Teeth, 35 Nigh… List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.49 You Save: $7.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste with 5% Hydrogen Peroxide, Stain Prevention… List Price: $11.99 Price: $7.56 You Save: $4.43 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!