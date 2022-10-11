Prime Early Access Sale Instant Pot & air fryer deals 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Instant Pot deals are among the most popular sales every single year during Prime Day. That’s because the discounts are deeper than any other time of the year. Good news: When it comes to great Instant Pot deals, Prime Early Access Sale 2022 has picked up right where Prime Day left off!

Amazon is offering huge discounts on so many popular Instant Pot multi-cookers during the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12. Additionally, Instant Pot Vortex air fryer ovens are down to the best prices of 2022. Plus, you’ll find great deals on so many Instant Pot accessories, with prices starting at just $6.95!

Of note, you can see all the Instant Pot deals for Fall Prime Day on this Amazon page.

Prime Early Access Sale Instant Pot deals

Image source: Instant Pot/Amazon

There are two types of products from Instant Brands that are always the most popular during big sales events. One is the Instant Vortex line of air fryers, and we’ll get to those. The other, of course, is Instant Pot multi-cookers and there are so many models on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale.

First up, the $150 Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to $89.99, an all-time low. This 6-quart model features 9 different cooking modes and plenty of presets. Plus, it comes with access to more than 1,900 Instant Pot recipes in the app.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice… List Price: $149.95 Price: $89.99 You Save: $59.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up is a model that happens to be my personal favorite: the Instant Pot Pro Crisp. I’m not sure how any other Instant Pot will ever displace this model at the top of my list.

First, it’s an Instant Pot multi-cooker with 11 different cooking modes. Then, on top of that, it’s also a full-featured air fryer and dehydrator!

This 8-quart flagship Instant Pot model retails for $270, but it’s down to $189.99 during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid… List Price: $269.99 Price: $189.99 You Save: $80.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Amazon deals on Instant Pot models right now include the Instant Pot Pro and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Large 6Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multico… Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex air fryers on sale

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Next up, we have air fryers. After all, you can’t have a Prime Early Access sale with air fryer deals!

The $140 Instant Vortx 5.7Qt air fryer oven is down to $89.99, which is an amazing price. This is the model that most people think of when they think of a Vortex air fryer.

Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo, From the Makers of Instant Pot, Customizable Smart C… List Price: $139.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $50.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you want a slight upgrade, the Instant Vortex Pro air fryer is also on sale.

This model is a lot larger, with 10 quarts of capacity and even more presets and features. It retails for $170, but it’s only $109.99 on October 11-12.

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer, 10 Quart, 9-in-1 Rotisserie and Convection Oven, From the Makers… List Price: $169.99 Price: $109.99 You Save: $60.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There are a few more models on sale as well, and you’ll find them all right here:

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1Air Fryer Oven Price: $74.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer Price: $109.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Omni ,Convection Oven, Roaster, Reheater, Fits a 12" Pizza Oven, Includes Free App… Price: $129.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Instant Pot deals for Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

On top of all those great deals, Amazon is offering Instant Pot coffee makers and Instant Pot accessories at all-time low prices starting at just $6.95. Plus, the awesome Instant Accu Slim sous vide cooker has a deep discount for the Prime Early Access Sale.

