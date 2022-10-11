Fall Prime Day AirPods deals are going to blow your mind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

This is the first year of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but we already know Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro will be among the best-selling products of the event. How do we know that? Because AirPods are best-sellers during every single big sale!

But if you’re only looking for AirPods deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12, this is the article for you.

Amazon is offering great discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. Whichever model you want, you’re going to save a ton of cash.

Or, if you want the latest and greatest, you can even save a little bit of money on AirPods Pro 2!

Anyone looking to spend as little as possible should check out AirPods 2 while they’re down to the lowest price of the season. Then, on top of all that, AirPods Max have the biggest price discount of 2022!

All of these Fall Prime Day AirPods deals offer huge discounts. But they also all have something else in common. Considering how popular AirPods are, they could sell out long before the Prime Early Access Sale is over.

AirPods deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy a pair from Apple. Unfortunately, that’s still true when you buy AirPods during a huge sales event like Prime Day or Black Friday.

Apple doesn’t do discounts, and Apple fans know that all too well. At best, you might get a small Apple gift card if you buy AirPods ahead of the holidays.

The good news is that Apple’s retail partners have tons of sales.

Amazon often has AirPods and AirPods Pro models on sale with decent discounts. During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, however, the AirPods deals are better than ever.

This is Amazon’s lowest price of the year for AirPods Pro, and it’s no surprise since it’s Prime Day. In fact, all of Apple’s AirPods models are down to the best prices of the season.

Here are direct links to all of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022 AirPods deals:

These Fall Prime Day AirPods deals are all sellout risks, of course. That means you should definitely take advantage while you still can.

