Prime Early Access Sale HEPA air purifiers deals in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Air purifiers are extremely popular right now and that shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. We are in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus, after all. That’s likely what made people start taking air purifiers more seriously lately. That also might be why everyone is looking for the best Prime Early Access Sale HEPA air purifier deals right now.

Featured deals in this article:

We can’t stress this enough: not all air purifiers are created equal. A $40 model on the bottom shelf at your local drug store isn’t the same as a sophisticated system that purifies the air in your home with a HEPA filter.

In this roundup, we’re going to cover the best Prime Early Access Sale deals on HEPA air purifiers.

Best HEPA air purifier deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Are you looking for the very best of the best? If so, you probably already have the brand Coway on your short list. It’s one of the hottest air purifier makers out there. What’s more, Coway has some of the best HEPA air purifier deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Among all the Coway deals, we have two favorites.

First, the Coway Airmega 400S air purifier is one of the best models out there. It covers a plenty of space — 1,560 square feet — and it sports a very cool design. It almost looks like some sort of modern furniture or something

This model retails for $849 but it’s down to an all-time low price for Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale.

$553.20 Price: $649.36 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t need quite that much oomph, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is also on sale with a deep discount.

This popular model retails for $230, but it’s $195.49 on October 11-12.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter… Price: $195.49 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Coway HEPA air purifier deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022:

Coway Airmega 250 Series True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology Price: $310.81 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Coway Airmega HEPA Air Purifier Price: $129.19 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other HEPA air purifiers on sale now

In addition to those popular Coway models, there are a few more deals that really stand out for us.

First, there are two extremely popular Honeywell HEPA air purifiers that are down to the lowest prices of the season for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. One is the Honeywell HPA104 HEPA Air Purifier, which is a best-seller at just about every retailer.

Honeywell Price: $102.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Honeywell HFD-120-Q QuietClean Air Purifier with Permanent Washable Filters, Medium Rooms (170… List Price: $179.99 Price: $109.99 You Save: $70.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to those phenomenal deals, there are a few great HEPA air purifiers on sale from BISSELL and Instant.

The latter is the maker of Instant Pots, so you know the company’s air purifiers will be among the best in the business.

Instant Pot HEPA Quiet Air Purifier with Plasma Ion Technology for Rooms up to 1140ft2, removes… Price: $139.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot HEPA Quiet Air Purifier with Plasma Ion Technology for Rooms Price: $99.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Price: $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Purifier with High Efficiency and Carbon Filter for Small Room and Home Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!